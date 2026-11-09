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Rogers Park is a popular beach and swimming spot on the Weeki Wachee River. Work was completed there recently to reduce stormwater runoff reaching the river. The work included installing porous asphalt that allows stormwater to soak through rather than flowing into the spring-fed river.

Rogers Park is a popular beach and swimming spot on the Weeki Wachee River. Work was completed there recently to reduce stormwater runoff reaching the river. The work included installing porous asphalt that allows stormwater to soak through rather than flowing into the spring-fed river. [ Photo by PHOTO BY NICK STUBBS ]

No swim advisory issued for Rogers Park

1 hour ago

BROOKSVILLE – The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has issued a no swim advisory for Rogers Park, 7244 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, effective immediately due to water quality concerns.

At this time, swimming is not recommended in the affected waters. The public will be notified once conditions improve and it is safe to resume swimming activities.

This advisory does not impact the park’s hours of operation. However, visitors should avoid entering the water and follow all posted guidance while the advisory remains in effect.

For updates and additional information, please continue to monitor Hernando County Government’s official Facebook page.

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