No swim advisory issued for Rogers Park

BROOKSVILLE – The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has issued a no swim advisory for Rogers Park, 7244 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, effective immediately due to water quality concerns.

At this time, swimming is not recommended in the affected waters. The public will be notified once conditions improve and it is safe to resume swimming activities.

This advisory does not impact the park’s hours of operation. However, visitors should avoid entering the water and follow all posted guidance while the advisory remains in effect.

For updates and additional information, please continue to monitor Hernando County Government’s official Facebook page.