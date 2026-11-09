Police Beat

Fire contained to Spring Hill garage

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews put out a garage fire at a Spring Hill home Oct. 27, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Channing Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the garage, according to Fire Rescue. Crews quickly stretched a hose line, knocked down the fire and checked the rest of the house to make sure it had not spread.

Two adults and two dogs got out before firefighters arrived, Fire Rescue said. No one was injured, and the fire did not spread beyond the garage.

Officials said a mechanical problem with a vehicle parked in the garage caused the fire.

Detectives seek tips in 2017 death of pregnant woman

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the 2017 disappearance and death of Stevencia Barlatier, whose body was found in rural eastern Hernando County months after she went missing.

Barlatier, who was living in the Orlando area, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2017, at the Publix at 1500 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Relatives in Collier County later reported her missing.

Barlatier was pregnant when she disappeared, and the man she was dating at the time was the father, detectives said.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue or green top, black leggings and a black hooded jacket. She was carrying a pink patterned backpack and a blue garment, possibly a sweater, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw or had contact with Barlatier, or who knows anything about her activities, associates or travel on or after Nov. 25, 2017. Even details that seem minor could help investigators, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477), **TIPS from a cellphone, or hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.