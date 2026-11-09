Seven-story project approved at former Bradenton City Hall property

BRADENTON — The City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 26 to allow developers to build a seven-story project at the vacant, waterfront former City Hall property at 500 15th St. W.

The planned $175 million project includes 342 residential units, including 93 junior one-bedroom units, 126 one-bedroom units, 26 one-bedroom plus den units, 88 two-bedroom units and nine three bedroom units, plus 6,681 square feet of retail space and 472 parking spaces, according to city documents.

The property’s zoning would have allowed 12 stories if workforce housing, LEED certification and public art requirements were met, according to a staff report submitted to the council.

Coral Gables-based developer Allen Morris Co. opted not to meet those requirements, entitling them to build only five stories under the property’s zoning, according to the report.

But the property falls into an exception created in 2023, when the council approved a two-story building height incentive program that allows additional height without adhering to workforce housing and other requirements for certain properties within zoning districts located west of First Street East and east of 15th Street West and properties north of Seventh Avenue West and south of Manatee Avenue West between Wares Creek and 15th Street West.

With the additional allowed height, the proposed project will consist of seven stories on the southwest corner of Manatee Avenue West and 15th Street West across the street from an existing 11-story office building and parking garage and to the north of and across the street from a 13-story residential building, according to the report. The property to the north, across Manatee Avenue West, is a church parking lot. To the west is Wares Creek, Virginia Drive, the Bradenton Woman’s Club and single family homes.

The developer states on its website that construction is expected to be completed in 2028, but may be later as construction has not yet begun and was expected to begin earlier this year.

Developers call the 4-acre waterfront site along Wares Creek “a key part of the city’s vision to revitalize downtown into a dynamic, mixed-use destination.”

The property has not yet been purchased by the developer and is owned by Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s website.