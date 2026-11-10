Around town: Tampa news briefs

Hillsborough offers neighborhood tree grants

Applications are now open for funding to plant trees, expand neighborhood canopy, and create greener communities through the Neighborhood Tree Grant Program offered by Hillsborough County UF/IFAS Extension Service.

The program’s overall goal is to enhance community spaces, expand the tree canopy, and improve the local environment.

The program is funded through the Hillsborough County Tree Trust Fund, which uses fees collected through tree mitigation requirements to support new tree planting projects throughout the community.

The application period closes Jan. 31, 2027. Applications will be reviewed from February through March, with award recommendations finalized in April. Grant recipients will be notified by April 30.

For more information on the application process and how to apply, visit the Neighborhood Tree Grant Program main page.

Approved tree planting projects can begin in May 2027 and must be completed by Nov. 30, 2027. Grant recipients must submit a final planting report within 30 days of project completion and a one-year establishment report to document the continued health and growth of the planted trees.

Section of Gunn Highway temporarily closed

HILLSBOROUGH — Part of Gunn Highway in northwest Hillsborough County has been closed for a culvert repair. The work is expected to take up to four weeks.

Gunn Highway will be closed between Lutz Lake Fern Road and Tarpon Springs Road. The road must close for a stormwater culvert replacement that entails replacing an aging 5-foot-by-10-foot box culvert with two 53-inch-by-83-inch elliptical reinforced concrete pipes. These upgraded structures aim to improve drainage capacity and long-term durability.

Residents who travel the Gunn Highway corridor near the Pasco County line will need to use marked detours to get around the closure.

Navigation apps have been updated on the detour.

For more information, contact Hillsborough County Public Works Customer Service at (813) 635-5400 or PWCustomerResolution@HCFL.gov.

HCSO arrests 20 in Halloween DUI stops

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Ghost Patrol, a DUI enforcement operation, over Halloween weekend to remove impaired drivers from area roads.

By the end of the operation, deputies had arrested 20 impaired drivers before they could put anyone at risk.

HCSO’s DUI operation results:

• Traffic Stops: 219

• Traffic Citations: 19

• DUI Arrests: 20

FFA students bring home national honors

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Public Schools students and FFA chapters earned top finishes in competitive events, national chapter recognition, and individual honors at the 99th National FFA Convention held Oct. 21-24 in Indianapolis.

Among the district’s top achievements, Durant High School’s Floriculture Team earned second place nationally, while its Environmental and Natural Resources Team placed third in the nation.

“Seeing our students compete and succeed at the national level is a tremendous source of pride for our entire district,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “These accomplishments reflect the dedication of our students, their FFA advisors and our agriculture educators who provide hands-on opportunities that build leadership, technical skills and confidence. Congratulations to all our students and chapters for representing Hillsborough County so well on the national stage.”

Receiving national recognition were:

Armwood High School

• Recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter

Durant High School

Floriculture Team – second place

• Jackson Sturgis, Sophia Brownell, Payton Flanagan, and Ashlyn Demanovich

Environmental and Natural Resources Team – third place

• Christeen Joseph (10th Highest Individual), Jessie Parker, Jonathan Miller, Marlena Lott

Newsome High School

• Recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter

Plant City High School

• Recognized as a 2-Star National Chapter

Sickles High School

• Recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter

• Two students earned American FFA Degrees: Hope Tribbe and Markus Tejada

Strawberry Crest High School

• Sierra Sullivan selected as Florida’s Brand Representative for ShopFFA

Turkey Creek Middle School

• Recognized as a 2-Star National Chapter

Parks & Rec asks: What do you want? What do you really really want?

Hillsborough County is asking residents what kind of sports they would like to participate in at local parks.

In an online survey now underway, county residents are being asked what type of adult sports they’d like to play at their local parks, how often and when they currently play those sports, and if they’d be willing to pay a fee to play in a league.

The survey is aimed at adults and is designed to measure the demand for adult sports and identify potential barriers such as proximity to a park, cost, lack of available fields or facilities, or other factors. Feedback from the survey will help Parks & Recreation better understand the community’s interest in adult sports leagues, recreational activities, and potential new offerings.

Comments are being accepted through Friday, Nov. 20. Visit HCFL.gov/HCEngage to participate.

PAL forms co-ed flag football program

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Athletic League has opened registration for its new NFL FLAG Football program.

NFL FLAG, the official flag football program of the NFL, is a non-contact, inclusive league designed to help boys and girls build fundamental football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork in a positive environment. Originally launched as part of the NFL’s global health and wellness initiative to make football accessible to all children, NFL FLAG has grown into a nationwide movement serving over 830,000 youth athletes, TPD said in a press release.

Registration is open to Tampa youth across three age divisions:

• 10U Co-Ed: Boys & Girls (ages 8–10)

• 12U Co-Ed: Boys & Girls (ages 11–12)

• 14U Boys: Boys (ages 13–14)

Registration fee of $50 per player includes official jersey, shorts, socks, gloves, and flag belt.

All registered players must attend one player assessment session to be held at the Tampa Police Athletic League complex, located at 1924 W. Diana St., Tampa. Registration must be completed prior to selecting an assessment date.

Assessment Dates & Times:

• Sunday, Nov 15: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Monday, Nov 23: 1-3 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec 5: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Monday, Dec 21: 1-3 p.m.

Parents and guardians can register their athletes online at www.tampa.gov/police/PAL/NFLflag

Tampa to host 2027 Xfinity gymnastics competition

TAMPA — Benchmark International Arena and the Tampa Convention Center will play host to the 2027 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and 2027 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show, USA Gymnastics announced.

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are slated for Aug. 12-15, when Olympic and World Championships medalists will compete for national titles and National Team roster spots.

The accompanying USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will run Aug. 13-15 in the nearby Convention Center. Tampa most recently hosted both events in 2022.

“The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and National Congress serve as the pinnacle of our domestic season and we could not be more excited to bring these events back to Tampa,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kyle Albrecht said. “Florida is part of one of the sport’s most active and robust regions and athletes will be locked in as they prepare for the 2027 World Championships and, ultimately, the 2028 Olympic Trials and Olympic Games. We look forward to an amazing weekend for the sport.”

Junior and Senior women will compete Thursday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 14, while the junior and senior men will be up on Friday and Sunday. All four days are expected to feature the new generation of USA Gymnastics stars that emerged last month at the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam.

The 2027 season also marks the return of Olympians to the elite ranks of the sport. Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey made her return to competition in 2026, while six-time medalist Suni Lee and three-time medalist Jordan Chiles have announced their plans to rejoin the elite ranks before LA28.

More information about competition and National Congress is available at xfinitychampionships.com and usagymcongress.com.

All-session tickets for the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at JustPark.com. Visit benchmarkintlarena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

Hillsborough Schools bus director wins national award

TAMPA — Laura Hill, general manager of transportation for Hillsborough County Public Schools, has been named School Transportation News’ National Transportation Director of the Year, a national honor recognizing excellence in student transportation leadership.

Hill is the first transportation leader from Florida to receive the national honor, the school district said.

“Congratulations to Laura Hill on this well-deserved national recognition,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “This is an incredible achievement, and it is especially meaningful knowing Laura is the first transportation leader from Florida to receive this honor. More than 80,000 students count on our transportation team every school day, and Laura’s leadership has helped build a culture where safety, reliability and service come first.”

School Transportation News President and Publisher Tony Corpin praised Hill for delivering measurable improvements while maintaining a strong connection to the students, employees, and families the district serves.

“Laura Hill embodies the leadership the Transportation Director of the Year award was created to honor. From streamlining operations and strengthening driver recruitment to modernizing one of the nation’s largest school bus fleets, she has proven that measurable results and genuine care for people are not competing priorities, they are inseparable,” Corpin said. “What sets Laura apart is the perspective she never left behind. Having risen from school bus driver to executive director, she remains deeply connected to the students, drivers and families she serves every day. Her unwavering commitment to safety, her team and her community represents the highest standard of our profession. Congratulations on this much deserved recognition!”

Special Newcomers event draws 17 new members

The Newcomers of Northwest Hillsborough recently brought back Brewing Connections, a special gathering designed to welcome new members and help them feel more connected to the club. Hosted in the home of a club member, the event brought together 17 new members for a morning of fellowship and a potluck meal. An abbreviated board meeting was followed by an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the many activities, events, and opportunities available through Newcomers. To learn more about the Newcomers of Northwest Hillsborough visit the club’s Facebook page.

Newsome JROTC takes second at national trials

TAMPA — Newsome High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Raider team earned top honors on the national stage in October, finishing second overall in the Masters Division at the National Raider Competition held in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Competing in the Mixed (Male & Female) category, Newsome turned in an impressive performance across multiple events.

The team’s results included:

• Second Overall – Masters Division, Mixed (Male & Female)

• First Place – Gauntlet

• Second Place – Ultimate Raider

• Third Place – 5K

• Third Place – Physical Team Test (PST)

“This is an incredible accomplishment for our Newsome High School students and a tremendous source of pride for our entire district,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Competing at this level requires discipline, teamwork, perseverance and countless hours of preparation. These students represented Newsome and Hillsborough County Public Schools exceptionally well on the national stage, and we congratulate them and their instructors on this outstanding achievement.”

Lightning, school district to celebrate attendance all-stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Hillsborough County Public Schools have announced Attendance All-Stars - Every Day Matters, a district-wide initiative designed to make school attendance exciting, celebrate improvement and reinforce the importance of showing up every day.

“Showing up every day, just like the Lightning do on the ice, is one of the most important steps students can take toward reaching their full potential,” said Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. “Through Attendance All-Stars, we’re proud to partner with Hillsborough County Public Schools to celebrate progress while recognizing students and schools for making Every Day Matter’.”

“The Tampa Bay Lightning has been a tremendous partner to Hillsborough County Public Schools, continually finding meaningful ways to support our students and schools,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Now, they’re stepping up to help us tackle another important priority: attendance. We know that being in school every day makes a difference, and Attendance All-Stars brings some fun and excitement to that message while giving every student and every school an opportunity to improve and be recognized for their progress.”

Launched Nov. 1 and first recognizing attendance performance beginning in December, the program will use the Lightning brand to build school spirit, engage families and help reduce absenteeism across the district.

Each month, the most improved elementary or middle school will receive a ThunderBug celebration or pep rally appearance. A student with the most improved attendance will receive four tickets to a Lightning game or be entered into a drawing in the event of a tie along with an attendance certificate, T-shirt and/or retail item or discount. Second- and third-place runners-up will receive swag bags.

At the high school level, the most improved school will receive special in-game recognition. A student with the most improved attendance will receive four game tickets or entry into a drawing in the event of a tie an attendance certificate, T-shirt and/or retail item or discount. Second- and third-place runners-up will also receive swag bags.

The campaign will be supported by a promotional video by Bolts defenseman and education advocate, JJ Moser, for elementary school morning shows, monthly ticket-giveaway and game-reminder graphics, and printed Attendance All-Stars certificates. Principals will receive a school communication toolkit with posters, social graphics, newsletter copy, a parent email and digital marquee graphics.

HCPS will also promote Lightning spirit days before select home games through PeachJar and family newsletters. Students will be encouraged to wear Lightning gear on game days, while schools will be invited to share their spirit on social media.

Newsome senior ‘positive postcard’ project encourages local kids

LITHIA — A simple postcard can make a big difference in a child’s day. Newsome High School senior Ishan Sharma is putting that idea into action through a year-long community service project collecting Positive Postcards for the Seeds of Hope Backpack Program.

The project invites community members of all ages to create colorful, encouraging notecards that will be included in weekend food bags distributed to children through the Seeds of Hope Backpack Program. Each card offers a personal reminder to a child that they are valued, capable, and cared about.

Messages can be as simple as “You are loved,” “Dream Big,” “You can do hard things,” or “Have a great weekend!” Participants are encouraged to get creative with drawings, coloring, stickers, printed designs, and playful puns. All messages must be age-appropriate, positive, and nondenominational.

“This is a simple way for people to make a difference,” is the message behind the initiative: a few minutes spent creating a card can give a child a little extra encouragement to take home for the weekend.

The project also offers an opportunity for middle and high school students to earn Bright Futures or National Honor Society (NHS) volunteer hours. Students can contact the project organizer to arrange card drop-off and have the appropriate volunteer-hour forms signed.

Community members can participate year-round by creating Positive Postcards and dropping them off through one of several convenient options: a Newsome High School NHS teacher, a Newsome Art NHS teacher, at a Fossil Valley Girl Scout Leader meeting, or at the designated FishHawk Starling porch drop-off location: 15927 Persimmon Grove Drive, Lithia.

For questions about the project or volunteer-hour verification, call 727-542-3188.