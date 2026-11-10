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Beach voters approve charter amendments

By Tampa Bay Beacons

1 hour ago

Madeira Beach voters approved three charter amendments on the Nov. 3 ballot, paving the way for future municipal elections to be held in November alongside the general election.

With the approval of the amendments, the city’s candidate qualifying period will move from December to June, aligning with the new election schedule.

Commissioner for districts 3 and 4 will qualify during the first two full weeks of June 2027 for the November 2027 election.

Commissioners for districts 1 and 2 and the mayor will qualify in June 2028 for the November 2028 election.

In Treasure Island, voters also approved a charter amendment Nov. 3.

The change means a supermajority (four out of five commissioners) will now be required to approve planned development agreements.

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Tampa Bay Beacons
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