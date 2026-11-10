Bradenton receives $15.2 million for hurricane recovery, infrastructure improvements

BRADENTON — The city of Bradenton has received approval for $15.2 million in federal funding to support five infrastructure improvement projects through Manatee County’s Lasting Manatee program.

The funding will help address damage and vulnerabilities associated with Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton while strengthening the city’s resilience against future storms.

The approved projects focus on drainage, stormwater management, sewer infrastructure and emergency drinking water access.

Planned improvements include drainage upgrades in the Crescent Court neighborhood, drainage and roadway improvements along Second Avenue East and stormwater improvements in the Riverside Drive neighborhood.

The funding will also support replacing sewer lines serving approximately 350 homes connected to the city’s sewer system and establishing emergency drinking water interconnections to improve water supply reliability during emergencies.

The projects are part of broader hurricane recovery efforts funded through federal assistance administered by Manatee County’s Lasting Manatee program. The improvements are intended to address existing infrastructure needs while reducing the risk of flooding, utility disruptions and storm-related damage.