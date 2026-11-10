‘Hope Starts Here’ community Thanksgiving planned at The NEST

BRADENTON — Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and connect with local health and support services at The NEST Apartments on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The NEST, 2111 First St., joins with MCR Health and One Stop Cares for the annual “Hope Starts Here” community Thanksgiving to bring neighbors together during the season of giving.

The event is open to the community and will include a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Local nonprofits on site will include community organizations, county agencies, resources, employment opportunities and support services.

MCR Health will bring its Dental Mobile Unit to the event, expanding access to oral health resources directly within the community. MCR will also host an informational booth where team members will be available to share information about MCR’s healthcare services and locations, connect attendees with available resources and provide giveaways.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, care for our neighbors and remember the importance of community,” said Aarti Lalwani, Chief Impact Officer at MCR Health, in a press release. “Our partnership with One Stop Cares and The NEST reflects what community health is truly about; meeting people where they are, building trusted relationships and connecting families with resources that can make a meaningful difference in their lives. We are excited to be part of this special day and to give back alongside so many organizations committed to strengthening our community.”

“‘Hope Starts Here’ is about creating a space where our neighbors can come together, enjoy a meal and connect with organizations and resources that are here to support them,” said Audrey Abraham, Executive Director of One Stop Cares, in a press release. “We are grateful to partners like MCR Health who understand that strengthening a community takes all of us working together. Having MCR’s team and Dental Mobile Unit join us this year adds another meaningful resource for the individuals and families we serve.”

The collaboration is part of MCR Health’s continued commitment to extending care beyond the walls of its health centers and partnering with organizations that address the broader needs of the communities it serves.

One Stop Cares, which prevents homelessness with its program called Embrace-Inspire-Empower. It is primarily focused on residents within One Stop Housing Developments and its nearby communities to equip families with the resources they need to keep them housed, ensuring follow up and follow through for long-term sustainability.