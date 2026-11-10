Humane Society of Tampa Bay to open Clearwater clinic

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is expanding its presence in Pinellas County.

The nonprofit opened a new animal clinic, at 2907 State Road 590, Suite 5 in Clearwater, Monday, Nov. 2.

“We create programs that give a safety net to people with pets,” said Nash McCutchen, Humane Society of Tampa Bay director of marketing and design. “Our goal is to keep pets out of the shelter whenever possible. So, we try to remove barriers that people come up against with their pets.”

“For example, the high cost of veterinarian care forces some people to have to make the terrible decision to give up their pet,” she continued. “With the difficulties that we’re having in our economy right now, people are struggling to afford basic things like vaccinations.”

Currently, the organization operates a low-cost, full-service animal hospital in Tampa.

In January, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and the Humane Society of Pinellas merged. McCutchen said that there were key benefits that led to the decision.

“Obviously, we can take in more animals as an organization,” she explained. “We are able to serve Pinellas County more easily now than we could before. People don’t have to drive over the bridge any more. We are able to reach into that community and help more people with pet food assistance and affordable veterinarian care.”

Following the merger, one of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s main objectives was to open an animal health care facility in Pinellas County. The one-story building, which has multiple exam rooms, is located in close proximity to the nonprofit’s Clearwater animal shelter.

“We saw the need in Pinellas County for more animals to be saved,” McCutchen continued. She explained that the nonprofit has been able to “expand the services that were being offered at the Humane Society of Pinellas.” The merger has given the “organization more resources to open more space.”

McCutchen said that while the clinic is not a “hospital,” dog and cat owners can expect a variety of care options, including vaccinations, wellness exams, flea and heartworm prevention, microchipping, diagnostic lab work, treatment for basic illnesses and conditions, X-rays and nail trims. She added that the organization plans to add spay and neuter services in the future.

Appointments are required.

“The clinic is open to anyone regardless of income,” McCutchen said. “So, you don’t have to qualify to use our services. Even though it’s in Pinellas County, it is open to anyone from any county. So, we just want people to know that it’s a resource for them so that they can properly care for their animals.”

A grand opening celebration will take place Nov. 12.

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