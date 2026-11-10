Letter: A poem of thanks to veterans

“Great American Veteran”

I never knew your name

I didn’t ask that question

You stood Proud in your pain, our great American Veteran

You defended our country and protected me, too

You didn’t even know me and I didn’t know you

That didn’t matter and it just goes to show

The courage in your heart and commitment in your soul

Words can’t describe the feelings I have inside

Love, respect, and honor, my gratitude and pride

I never knew your name, but you left an everlasting impression

“Thank you” for your service

Our … “Great American Veteran”

Rory Williamson

Lutz