About UsContact UsDeliverye-EditionsAdvertisingNewsletters
Tampa BayBEACONSCOVERING YOUR COMMUNITY
Pinellas
St. PetersburgSeminole & BeachesBelleair & LargoClearwater & DunedinTarpon Springs & East LakePalm Harbor, Safety Harbor & Oldsmar
|
Pasco
Land O’ LakesWesley ChapelNew Port RicheyPort RicheyWest Pasco
|
Hillsborough
Carrollwood, Westchase & Citrus ParkNew Tampa & Temple Terrace
|
More
HernandoManatee
|
A&E
Local Events
|
CENTRO

Letter: A poem of thanks to veterans

By Rory Williamson

1 hour ago

“Great American Veteran”

I never knew your name

I didn’t ask that question

You stood Proud in your pain, our great American Veteran

You defended our country and protected me, too

You didn’t even know me and I didn’t know you

That didn’t matter and it just goes to show

The courage in your heart and commitment in your soul

Words can’t describe the feelings I have inside

Love, respect, and honor, my gratitude and pride

I never knew your name, but you left an everlasting impression

“Thank you” for your service

Our … “Great American Veteran”

Rory Williamson

Lutz

Author
Author
Rory Williamson
Advertisement

Most Popular

Event Calendar

Advertisement

Newsletters

Advertisement