Letter: A poem of thanks to veterans

“Great American Veteran”
I never knew your name
I didn’t ask that question
You stood Proud in your pain, our great American Veteran
You defended our country and protected me, too
You didn’t even know me and I didn’t know you
That didn’t matter and it just goes to show
The courage in your heart and commitment in your soul
Words can’t describe the feelings I have inside
Love, respect, and honor, my gratitude and pride
I never knew your name, but you left an everlasting impression
“Thank you” for your service
Our … “Great American Veteran”
Rory Williamson
Lutz