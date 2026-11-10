Movie review: Godzilla Minus Zero

One wonders what Ishirō Honda would think of current iterations of his most recognized contribution to global culture. It has been 72 years since Honda directed and co-wrote “Godzilla,” the epic kaiju film that launched the famous franchise. The original film was given a theatrical release in November 1954 in Japan. A heavily edited and Americanized version of Honda’s film was released in the United States a few years later, in 1956.

Honda’s Japanese version stars Akira Takarada, Momoko Kōchi, Akihiko Hirata, and Takashi Shimura, with Haruo Nakajima and Katsumi Tezuka — both pioneers of suit acting — playing Godzilla. The American version added 39-year-old Raymond Burr, a film noir icon and soon-to-be television star of “Perry Mason,” in a lead role. It is the American version, retitled “Godzilla, King of the Monsters!”, that most international moviegoers would have seen during the 20th century. Unless you have viewed Honda’s original film, you may not be aware that the version you watched on “Creature Feature” back in the day tones down or eliminates entirely the original script’s political themes.

It’s no secret that Honda considered Godzilla a metaphor for the destructive force of nuclear weapons and the lingering anguish of World War II. To Honda, Godzilla was less a villain than an inevitable and unrelenting product of human hubris as well as the personification of the potential for a man-made nuclear holocaust.

In “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the kaiju is again the embodiment of persistent post-war trauma and the enduring horrors of war. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film is a direct sequel to 2023’s “Godzilla Minus One.” It is the 39th film in the Godzilla franchise. Like its predecessor, it puts a strong focus on human drama, delivering well-developed characters faced with impossible choices. It is deceptively immersive, intense, and brutally authentic. From street-level action sequences that imbue a sense of utter chaos to haunting wartime flashbacks that reveal the tragic roots of one man’s obsession, “Godzilla Minus Zero” is both a thunderous blockbuster and a thought-provoking and emotionally poignant story.

The story takes place in 1949, four years after the end of World War II and two years after the defeat of Godzilla, depicted in “Godzilla Minus One.” As Japan continues its recovery efforts and strives to reclaim the normalcy of daily life, a new threat arises. After an emerging kaiju attacks Matsumoto City, a team is assembled to contain the threat. Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), director of the Large-Scale Disaster Response Bureau, leads the lineup, which includes returning crew members Shirō Mizushima (Yuki Yamada), Seiji Akitsu (Kuranosuke Sasaki), and former destroyer captain Tatsuo Hotta (Miou Tanaka). Reluctantly joining the taskforce is former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki). Kōichi has married Noriko (Minami Hamabe), and the two are raising their adopted daughter Akiko (Sae Nagatani).

A key plot point is that Noriko, who almost died in the previous film during an attack by Godzilla, was exposed to “G-Cells,” which led to her miraculous recovery, but also has endangered her. She is beginning to exhibit physical mutations. All other victims who suffered a similar fate have since died from the exposure.

Other important characters include meteorologist Makoto Aoyama (Masami Nagasawa), whose impressive knowledge of weather patterns are crucial in developing a strategy; Hiroshima bombing survivor Kanji Murakami (Min Tanaka), a biologist; and Sumiko Ōta (Sakura Ando), Kōichi’s friend and neighbor who runs an orphanage.

The new threat, if you haven’t already guessed, is Ghidorah. But don’t worry: Godzilla gets plenty of screen time. It is his movie, after all.

The film is set against a landscape of horrific devastation, some of which is caused by Godzilla and newcomer King Ghidorah, a three-headed dragon-like kaiju that can fire lightning bolts and utilize a gravity beam to cause mass destruction. But much of the desolation connects back to World War II. Set in 1949, the film deliberately reveals that much of Japanese society is still in ruins. Yamazaki’s script is critical of the American occupation, but it is correspondingly scornful of the Japanese wartime government and its devaluing of the lives of soldiers and civilians. Through dialogue, characters comment upon the former military machine that wrought havoc and destruction. These same characters likewise condemn a corrupt and compromised post-war leadership that turns its back on any commitment to restoring normalcy.

“Godzilla Minus Zero” is heavy. It is deeply emotional at times, bleak in its view of atrocities committed for blind ideology, and provocative in the way it forces us to acknowledge our tendency toward inhumanity. It challenges us to be better humans, and to not submit to our savage instincts. Yamazaki conveys this message without preaching. He communicates it through the grubby faces of war orphans, through caravans of townsfolk forced to flee their homes in the face of a looming catastrophe, and in the resilience of ordinary people overcoming shockingly difficult crises.

Of course, Godzilla and King Ghidorah square off in a massive, insanely visceral battle. Who knew kaiju films could lean into body horror? Ouch: That’s gotta hurt.

Go for the monster melee, stay for the moving character-driven narrative.

And, please, somebody just go ahead and give 6-year-old Sae Nagatani an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Any kid who can make grown men get all teary-eyed at a kaiju movie absolutely deserves it.

Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers, a Tomatometer-Approved Critic, and an author of short fiction. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.