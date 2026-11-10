Music scene: a quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

CLEARWATER — Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform on Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

In a career spanning over 50 years, dozens of albums, and too many shows to count, Marty Stuart still charts a course through new territory at every chance possible. The five-time Grammy Award winner, Congress of Country Music founder, Country Music Hall of Famer, and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has left an indelible mark on successive eras of country music and culture. He went from accompanying Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash to launching a storied solo career highlighted by classic albums such as the gold-certified “Hillbilly Rock” and platinum-certified “This One’s Gonna Hurt You” as well as Grammy Award-winning anthems, including “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” with Travis Tritt and “Same Old Train.”

Immersing himself in the world of film and television, he notably scored “All The Pretty Horses,” garnering a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Score and earning Grammy Awards in the category of Best Country Instrumental Performance for “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “Hummingbyrd.”

Joined by his long-time band The Fabulous Superlatives, in 2025 he released his first-ever full-length double LP of original instrumentals entitled “Space Junk.” The cover art of Space Junk is a painting by Stuart’s longtime hero and pal, Herb Alpert, leader of the Tijuana Bass, a group Stuart considers to be one of the greatest instrumental bands of all time. The inimitable interplay between Marty, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson, and Chris Scruggs fuels this cosmic cowboy trip with sun-kissed surf guitar, breezy California rhythms, soul stirring steel, and fluid fretwork all-around.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Russ Taff & Steve Taylor

CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winner Russ Taff will bring “The Almost Farewell Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Taff will be both supported and backed on all dates by his longtime friend and collaborator, award-winning singer-songwriter/producer/filmmaker Steve Taylor and Some Band. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The tour follows the recent release of Taff’s acclaimed new album, “Cover Story.” The album marks the most singularly special album in Taff’s extraordinary four-decade career, chronicling his remarkable life’s journey with impassioned performances of timeless songs by such masters as Bob Dylan, U2, Prince, Simon & Garfunkel, and more. Highlights include renditions of Depeche Mode’s “People Are People,” Blind Willie Johnson’s “Tear This Building Down,” and an intensely powerful take on The National’s “Demons,” the latter joined by an electrifying live performance on WSMV’s “Today In Nashville.”

Highlander Park

Dunedin Celtic Festival

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the Dunedin Celtic Festival on Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $27 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.

This year the Dunedin Celtic Festival will feature two performance areas, including the main music stage, and a new beer tent stage that will feature a dance floor. The musical lineup will feature traditional Celtic, as well as country music classics for a unique and enjoyable experience.

The festival will include performances by Poehemia, EJ Jones Band, Frank Dancey, Isle of Skye Highland Dancers, and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band, as well as Dunedin High School Scottish Highlander Band, and Dunedin Highland Middle School Band.

Formed alongside the docks of Baltimore’s historic, industrial waterside community, Poehemia brings a fresh interpretation to traditional and Celtic music.

Consisting of members with national, international touring and recording experience this powerhouse combines top shelf musicianship with a one-of-a-kind stage show. The band artistically blends traditional and modern instruments that cross generations and appeal to audiences of all ages.

Since 2016 Poehemia has released four albums and performed hundreds of electric and acoustic shows at festivals, special events, wineries, weddings, breweries, and pubs throughout North America.

Jannus Live

The Revivalists

ST. PETERSBURG — The Revivalists will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $58. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

For a long time, The Revivalists have been embraced as a good-times band, their swirl of indie rock, soul, folk, and even a dash of hip-hop serving a soundtrack to many summer nights. Their story has been one of youthful triumph, with a chance encounter between singer David Shaw and guitarist Zack Feinberg steadily leading to an octet that rose from the dingiest dives to the grandest American concert halls and amphitheaters. With PJ Howard and Andrew Campanelli, they are a two-drummer powerhouse anchored by bassist George Gekas and buoyed by horn man Rob Ingraham, keyboardist Michael Girardot, and pedal steel guitarist Ed Williams. But all eight members are now firmly into adulthood, with seven of them fathers. Enter “Get It Honest,” their sixth and most affecting album, a true grown-folks record built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a past that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. “Get It Honest” was released in July 2026.

Jannus Live

Spafford

ST. PETERSBURG — Jam band Spafford will perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $38.18. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams. The band paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning ’90s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose.

Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

Jannus Live

Buzzcocks

ST. PETERSBURG — Buzzcocks will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $38.69. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Buzzcocks are an English punk rock band, formed in Bolton, England, in 1976 by singer-songwriter-guitarist Pete Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto.

The band’s never-better live shows are electrifying reminders of rock music’s power to inspire, educate and inform — all delivered with an energy and conviction of a band half their age.

“It’s my lifeblood,” said Steve Diggle — 71 years young — of a non-stop touring schedule. “I’ve still got the fire in my belly. Some musicians get bored of being on the road, but I’m institutionalized. I’ve done 50-odd years of staying in hotels. It’s what I signed up for.”

While most of their punk peers are content to traverse the globe in jukebox-style revue shows, Buzzcocks continue to move with the times, attracting new fans wherever they go.

Mahaffey Theater

Beat

ST. PETERSBURG — King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, alongside Steve Vai and Terry Bozzio, will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $59.30. Visit themahaffey.com.

Beat, a quartet and supergroup, formed to celebrate and reinterpret the music of King Crimson.

Belew said: “For those of you who’ve seen Beat live, it’s important to note we’ll be adding some material from ’90s Crim to our U.S. tour. Along with the addition of superman drummer Terry Bozzio, we feel this will result in a new experience for our audience. We’re very excited to play for you again. Don’t miss it!”

The global audience has celebrated the existence of Beat, responding to the music, chemistry, spirit and respect this collective of esteemed musicians has brought to one of the most remarkable catalogs in progressive rock. Beat continues to evolve whole remaining true to the music and the spirit that inspired it.

When the ensemble’s existence was first made public, the vision was simply to present a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 1980s King Crimson albums — “Discipline,” “Beat,” and “Three of a Perfect Pair.”

“The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own,” Belew said. “Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we’re going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Ty Herndon

CLEARWATER — Ty Herndon will perform on Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $55.20. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Herndon has lived a life and career of extreme highs and lows. In 2025, he celebrated a critical milestone in country music as his record-breaking debut single “What Mattered Most” turned 30. Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three No. 1 hits and 17 Top 10 hits, such as “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holdin’ On (To a Woman Lettin’ Go)” and “Hands of a Working Man.” He topped the charts in 1996 with the single “Living in a Moment” and again in 1998 with “It Must Be Love.”

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Jay Nash

CLEARWATER — Jay Nash will perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $33.85. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Over the span of his self-described, “under the radar” career, Nash’s rough-hewn voice, poignant melodies, and unique yet subtly virtuosic approach to the guitar have taken him across the United States and Europe more times than he can count. He has released seven full-length solo albums and four solo EPs along with another 10 albums with his collaborative efforts with TFDI, The Contenders, Garrison Starr, and Caitlin Crosby — racking up tens of millions of streams and selling over 70,000 records.

In his time off the road from thousands of live performances, Nash has created the original motion picture score for three feature films, a Dutch television series, and dozens of nationally-run commercial spots.

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Mikel Paris

SAFETY HARBOR — Mikel Paris will perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Mikel Paris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dynamic performer known for his soulful blend of melody, rhythm, and creativity. Throughout his career, he has performed with acclaimed artists including Pink, Jewel, and Train, appeared in “Stomp,” and currently tours as a keyboardist with O.A.R. A classically trained pianist, Paris has developed his own unique “guitar drumming” technique and is celebrated for his relatable songwriting and engaging live performances. Beyond the stage, he combines his love of music and storytelling through his Tune Trek series, creating original songs inspired by historic landmarks he discovers while touring.

Vinoy Park

St. Pete Country Fest

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Pete Country Fest will be presented Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.

Gates open at 1 p.m. each day. A general admission 3-day ticket starts as $229.66. Visit stpetecountryfest.com.

The festival will present some of the best country music along St. Petersburg’s pristine waterfront at Vinoy Park. More than 50 artists will perform across five stages. A variety of food options will be available from local food trucks and vendors. For attendees 21 and older, there will be several full bars spread out throughout the venue.

Headliners will be Koe Wetzel on Friday, Riley Green on Saturday, and Bailey Zimmerman on Sunday. Among the other musical artists scheduled to perform at the three-day festival are Stephen Wilson Jr., Ernest, Charles Wesley Godwin and Josh Ross on Friday; Tucker Wetmore, Cameron Whitcomb and Chase Matthew on Saturday; and Warren Zeiders, Dylan Gossett, and Corey Kent on Sunday.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Lindsey Stirling

CLEARWATER — Multi-platinum, award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her “Snow Waltz Holiday Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The show is a dazzling combination of music, dance, aerial acrobatics and theatrical production. The multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist — who has amassed nearly 30 million followers across all social platforms, including 14.3 million YouTube subscribers — brings her dazzling blend of music, dance, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy theatrics to holiday audiences.

“I put a little bit of spookiness into it,” she said about her unique holiday concert performances. “I’m a big fan of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ as well as Harry Potter, which I feel like marries a little bit of that magic and spooky.”

Stirling has indeed become a holiday staple, a “must-see” yuletide concert stage performer since the release of her first Christmas album, the chart-topping “Warmer in the Winter,” and its Top 10 AC radio single “Carol of the Bells.” Her second Christmas album, “Snow Waltz,” also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Top Classical Albums and hit No. 2 on the Top Holiday Albums chart. Stirling’s annual “Snow Waltz Tour,” with over 1 million tickets sold across nine years, delivers a magical holiday experience with whimsical yet daring choreography, stunning visuals, and genre-defying arrangements of holiday classics and originals that captivate fans of all ages.

That is quintessential Stirling, an arresting artist who stylishly blends sonics with visuals and defies easy categorization. She mixes pop, rock, classical, hip-hop, and electronica, then tops it all off with meticulous attention to impactful, thematic album and video artwork.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Blue October

CLEARWATER — Alternative-rock band Blue October will perform on Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $68.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Special guest Jess Woodland also will perform.

Blue October has become a beacon of emotional transparency and artistic transformation. Led by Justin Furstenfeld (vocals, guitar, songwriter) and joined by Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums, percussion), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, piano, backing vocals), Matt Noveskey (bass guitar, backing vocals), the multi-platinum group is known for their deeply personal lyrics, cinematic soundscapes, and electrifying live shows. With over a billion streams and eighteen Top 40 singles, including hits like “Hate Me,” “Into the Ocean,” “Oh My My,” and “I Hope You’re Happy,” Blue October has cultivated a fiercely loyal global fanbase. Hailed for their unparalleled ability to connect and inspire through music, Blue October’s concerts are a testament to the transformative power of vulnerability, positivity, and raw emotion. Whether showcasing their anthems or intimate ballads, the band continues to push boundaries and create music that resonates deeply, offering listeners a soundtrack for healing, celebration, and everything in between.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Air Supply

CLEARWATER — Continuing to make musical history with every sold out performance around the world, legendary pop duo Air Supply will perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $79.74. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Air Supply is riding the wave of an eventful banner year in 2026, with concerts across North America, Australia, South America, Europe and Asia, a biopic in the works, an impending star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and “A Matter of Time,” their first studio album in 15 years.

Graham Russell’s heartfelt and soul-piercing songwriting talents, along with his and Russell Hitchcock’s dynamic trademark vocals, are on emphatic display throughout the multi-faceted 11-track collection.

Released to coincide with Air Supply’s incredible 50th anniversary as a duo, ”A Matter of Time” caps an historic career that compares to the Beatlesque feat of five consecutive Top 5 Singles — “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” and “Here I Am.” During their early 1980s run, they sold a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums and the 1983 ”Greatest Hits” collection and achieved multi-million radio plays for five of their hits, including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All.” In 2010, the year Air Supply released their last studio album ”Mumbo Jumbo,” Graham was honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing 3 million performances of “All Out of Love.”

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

AJ McLean

CLEARWATER — AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys will perform on Monday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $43.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

For decades, Alexander James has been a part of Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history.

Also known as AJ McLean, the star of the iconic boy band has consistently helped shape modern pop culture. A multi-award-winning and Grammy-nominated performer, AJ has delivered some of the most recognizable pop music of the last three decades. From tightly crafted songs and unmistakable harmonies to arena filling performances, he remains one of pop’s most influential voices. His work with Backstreet Boys has gone gold or platinum in 46 countries, with the group’s first nine albums debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Now, AJ has introduced his most personal solo work to date. His new album — “My Name is Alexander James” — represents an honest and unfiltered creative statement … fully present and unmistakably AJ.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Stray Cats

CLEARWATER — The Stray Cats will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $70.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

All three original members of The Stray Cats are on the road: Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals).

The Stray Cats put rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early 1980s, scoring several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950s style brought “up to date” with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos and as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly’s original heyday. Formed in the Long Island town of Massapequa, New York, in 1979, the trio shared a love for rockabilly music. After banging around New York for a few months in the summer of 1980, and seeing a pompadoured kid on the cover of UK magazine NME, they hopped a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their massive hits and videos include “Runaway Boys,” “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17” and “I Won’t Stand in Your Way.”

“It’s good to be healthy and strong again,” Setzer said. “There’s something about the unique sound of The Stray Cats that keeps drawing me in. The Gretsch guitar, the acoustic bass, and the stand-up drums still sound pure and fresh today. Come on out and have some fun with us this summer.”

The Orpheum

Miss May I

TAMPA — Metalcore outfit Miss May I will perform on Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Born of Osiris also will play. Tickets start at $38.25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Hailing from Tory, Ohio, Miss May I formed in 2007. The sound and fury of their music have attracted a legion of fans. Their followers are people from different backgrounds, of different ages, with diverse life experience, who all come together and connect with the band’s combination of brutal proficiency and impassioned delivery. The four-piece powerhouse, from the fertile metalcore grounds of America’s heartland, have become an integral part of the worldwide heavy music community, transcending boundaries and limitations, galvanizing crowds, and energizing each person they encounter. Current members include Levi Benton on lead vocals, Jerod Boyd on drums, Ryan Neff on bass, and Elisha Mullins on guitars.

On Oct. 2, the band released “No Place for Me,” their eighth studio album, through Solid State Records.

The Orpheum

The Hails

TAMPA — The Hails will perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The Hails — Robbie Kingsley (lead vocals), Franco Solari (guitar/keys/vocals), Dylan McCue (guitar) and Zach Levy (drums) — are a product of the University of Florida’s college indie scene. In 2018, the single “Younger” landed on Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist, breaking the band out of the Florida circuit and onto the national indie scene. Since then, they’ve toured extensively, supporting the likes of The Revivalists, Quarters and The Beaches and appearing at major festivals like Governors Ball, Ill Points and Okeechobee; meanwhile, they’ve racked up millions of streams, including 21 million on “Younger” and 40 million on “Stay.”

The Hails released their second album, “Duckpond,” on Oct. 23.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

North State Grass

SARASOTA — North State Grass will perform on Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

North State Grass, from Charlotte, North Carolina, is a progressive bluegrass quartet that will move your feet, touch your heart, and spin your head. Formed in November 2025 they are inspired by the drive of Jimmy Martin and Tony Rice Unit with the modern edge of Sierra Hull and Billy Strings. North State Grass delivers lightning-fast picking, tight harmonies, ear worm originals, and a sound that bridges tradition and modern flair. Band members include Steven Davidson (mandolin), Cooper Eades (guitar), and Angel Chantel (bass), and Levi Austin (banjo). The band pulls from a wide range of musical influences from rock, funk, metal, and jam bands while staying rooted in bluegrass.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman

SARASOTA — Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman will perform on Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman are world-renowned multi-instrumentalists and vocalists whose mutual love of the history, stories, and significance behind the music they play is apparent as they romp through an energetic and engaging set of acoustic blues, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley pop songs, 1920s jazz, twin fiddle hoe-downs, and original songs and compositions. The duo were artists-in-residence at Symphony Space in New York City for the 2024-25 season and recently released their first full-length duo recording, “Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman.”

As a soloist, Paxton is a Smithsonian Folkways recording artist, mainstay of the international blues festival circuit, and former artistic director of the Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Festival. Lichtman is a master of the clarinet, mandolin, and fiddle whose performance and recording credits include David Byrne, Pokey LaFarge, HBO’s Succession and The Plot Against America, Jim Kweskin, and his own solo projects.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

The Johnnie Barker Project

SARASOTA — The Johnnie Barker Project will perform on Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Johnnie Barker quickly immersed himself in performance, honing his skills across multiple instruments in local music ensembles and high school band programs before formalizing his expertise at Berklee College of Music.

His extensive professional career includes performance and recording work across multiple genres, spanning the United States. He has served in the backing band for major gospel artists such as Wes Morgan, Le’Andria Johnson, Beverly Crawford, and Todd Dulaney. He has collaborated with figures like Charles Taylor, Johnny Rawls, and Michael Allman. He performed with notable bands and ensembles, including Come Back Alice, Ari & the Alibis, NexX Level, James Varnado Funk Band, Dirty Byrd, Juicy Purple, and the Soul Sensations.

Barker has had the distinction of opening for music legends including Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Heart, and Gregg Rolie.

More than a band, The Barker Project is a fluid musical collective where genres dissolve and creativity takes center stage. Their sound is a “musical gumbo” that blends jazz, funk, and rock with the soulful grit of blues and the transcendent spirit of gospel. The result is a sonic adventure where every performance is a thrilling ride, reinterpreting classic melodies with a fresh, new life.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Floyd Nation

CLEARWATER — Floyd Nation will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $43. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Floyd Nation returns with a powerful, immersive live experience built around the music that defined a generation. Featuring iconic songs like “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Time,” and “Another Brick in the Wall,” the show delivers the sound, emotion, and atmosphere audiences expect while expanding far beyond a traditional tribute.

Recorded in part at Abbey Road Studios, Floyd Nation’s new album “Inner Light” serves as the creative backbone of this tour. The performance weaves these original compositions seamlessly into Pink Floyd’s most celebrated works, creating a continuous musical journey that feels both familiar and entirely new.

This is not a note-for-note recreation. Floyd Nation is known for capturing the feel of Pink Floyd, the space, the tension, the release, while allowing the music to breathe and evolve in a live setting. Extended arrangements, dynamic transitions, and thoughtful improvisation give each performance a sense of discovery.

Oscura

Chilled Monkey Brains

BRADENTON — FMAM will present Punk Rock Masquerade featuring Chilled Monkey Brains on Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Chilled Monkey Brains is a Tallahassee band that fuses ska, punk and metal. According to their page on www.bandsintown.com, current members include Tyler on trombone, Adam on bass, Zac on VoxGuitar, Nick on trombone, Biscuit on drums, Steve on guitar, Roth on trombone, and Danny Bedrosian on keyboards.

The band’s most recent studio album, “Back to the Mud,” was released in 2023.

Other bands scheduled to perform at the Punk Rock Masquerade include Neverless, Discord Theory, The Tilt, and Lesa Silvermore.