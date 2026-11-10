Neal Communities names 10 finalists in “Where You Live Matters” essay contest

Neal Communities has named 10 finalists in its inaugural “Where You Live Matters” Essay Contest, recognizing Manatee County high school seniors whose personal stories explore how their hometown has shaped their lives, values and aspirations.

The finalists, representing four local high schools, submitted essays responding to the theme, “Lessons from My Hometown.” Their stories reflect a range of experiences, from discovering a sense of belonging and navigating personal challenges to understanding the importance of community service, gratitude, resilience and opportunity.

“At Neal Communities, we believe where you live matters because a community helps shape the people we become,” said Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal Communities, in a press release. “These students have shared thoughtful, personal stories about the experiences and people that have influenced their lives. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating these outstanding young people with their families and educators.”

The 10 finalists are:

• Danielle Amir — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Caitlyn Banman — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Madison Boyer — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Mehmet Akif Cemek — Braden River High School

• Leslie Lopez Gonzalez — Manatee High School

• Gerardo Lopez-Vasquez — Palmetto High School

• Margaret Parker — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Everett Russ — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Lexi Scott — Lakewood Ranch High School

• Millie Sica — Manatee High School

Their essays offer deeply personal perspectives on what makes a hometown meaningful. Some explore the process of finding belonging in a new place, while others reflect on the lessons learned through family, friendships, cultural connections and community involvement. Collectively, the finalists’ stories highlight the many ways Manatee County has influenced the next generation of local leaders.

“Every student has a different story, and that is what makes this contest so meaningful,” says Ivory Matthews, vice president of community and governmental affairs at Neal Communities. “These essays remind us that the lessons we learn at home can shape how we see the world, how we respond to challenges and how we contribute to the lives of others. We look forward to honoring these students and hearing more about their journeys.”

The 10 finalists will each receive a new laptop computer and will be invited, along with their families, to a special awards celebration on Dec. 16 at the Mote Science Education Aquarium, beginning at 6 p.m. Scholarship winners will be announced live at the event, with the first-place recipient invited to read their essay to the audience.

Neal Communities will award more than $20,000 in scholarships and prizes. In addition to the laptops awarded to all 10 finalists, the first-place winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship, the second-place winner a $2,500 scholarship and the third-place winner a $1,000 scholarship. The contest will also recognize three educators, each receiving a $1,000 award for their impact on student achievement. These three educators will also be announced at the event.

The inaugural contest invited eligible Manatee County high school seniors scheduled to graduate in 2027 to submit original 750- to 1,000-word essays. Entries were evaluated by a panel of volunteer readers and community judges using a comprehensive scoring rubric, with particular emphasis on creativity, originality, personal reflection and connection to the theme.

For more information about the “Where You Live Matters” Essay Contest, visit www.nealcommunities.com/EssayContest.