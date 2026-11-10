Opening: new movie releases

A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘How to Rob a Bank’

Genre: Action, comedy and heist

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly

Director: David Leitch

Rated: R

In “How to Rob a Bank,” a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcast their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet.

The film is scheduled to be released through Amazon MGM Studios on Nov. 13.

‘Ebenezer’

Genre: Christmas, gothic dark fantasy

Cast: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen

Director: Ti West

Rated: PG-13

Think you know his story? Think again. Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don’t. Ti West directs “Ebenezer,” from a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern, based on the 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

The film is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures on Nov. 13.

‘Ghost Soldier’

Genre: Action

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt, and Shea Whigham

Director: William Eubank

Rated: PG-13

Jim Caviezel stars as Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a solitary man with a mysterious past, living a quiet life off the grid in his hometown. But when a powerful foreign corporation descends on his community determined to seize his and his neighbors’ land for a massive payday, Fitz takes action — he’s actually a former Special Forces soldier and advanced weapons developer.

The film is scheduled to be released through Columbia Pictures by Sony Pictures Releasing on Nov. 11.

‘Paper Tiger’

Genre: Crime drama

Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller

Director: James Gray

Rated: R

In James Gray’s deeply felt and intense drama, two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafia, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters through Neon on Nov. 13, before expanding to a wide release on Nov. 20.

‘Heartland’

Genre: Mystery thriller

Cast: Jessica Chastain, John Hawkes, Carter Faith, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Nettles, Ross Lynch, and Ben Dickey.

Director: Shana Feste

Rated: R

Former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Nov. 13.

‘Quarter’

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy

Cast: Kelsey Bascom, Brooke Shields, Ali Wentworth, Raven-Symoné, Tati Gabrielle, Breckin Meyer, Matty Cardarople, Mindy Sterling, Dot-Marie Jones, Derek Theler, Brec Bassinger, Arden Myrin, Gavin Lewis, and Eric Roberts

Directors: Kelsey Bascom and Arnon Manor

Not rated

“Quarter” is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about Kelly (Kelsey Bascom), a young woman living with type 1 diabetes who, in the days leading up to her 25th birthday, navigates the highs and lows of her blood sugar and her personal life.

The film is scheduled to be released through Chemical Soup Productions on Nov. 13.

‘Loves Company’

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rachel Dratch, Jack Plotnick, Sarah Baker, Bryan Batt, Dustin Ingram, and Lady Camden

Director: Jason Laurits

Not rated

Lonely Antoinette (Rachel Dratch) thinks she’s been saved from misery when her favorite game-show star, Blake de Troy (Jack Plotnick), crashes in the Florida swamps near her home. Though he thinks he’s been kidnapped, he quickly gets used to Antoinette waiting on him hand-and-foot, takes advantage of her good nature, and quickly becomes a pain in her butt. As they say, don’t meet (or hold captive) your idols.

The film is scheduled to be released through Tribeca Films on Nov. 10.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is the Beacons’ entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.