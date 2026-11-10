Rushe Middle football wins third straight county title

Charles S. Rushe Middle School’s football team won its third consecutive county middle school championship Nov. 3, beating Seven Springs Middle at the Angeline Sports Complex.

The Ravens, coached by Steve Williams, have won 25 straight games, a streak dating to the 2024 season.

Rushe went 9-0 this season, as it did in 2024. Its wins came against Centennial and Stewart middle schools in Zephyrhills; Cypress Creek, John Long and Weightman in Wesley Chapel; newly opened Skybrooke in Lutz; and Land O’ Lakes rival Pineview, a matchup known as the “Mini Butter Bowl.”

The Ravens beat Gulf Middle for the 2024 title and Seven Springs for the 2025 title.

“This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and determination of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters,” the school said in a social media post.