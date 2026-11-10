Rushe Middle football wins third straight county title

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Charles S. Middle School Football Team completed the unthinkable, as the Ravens took their third-straight Middle School Championship thanks to a win over Seven Springs Middle at the Angeline Sports Complex on Nov. 3. The Ravens, coached by Steve Williams, have now won 25-straight games, dating back to the 2024 season. In that season, just like this season, the Ravens were 9-0, defeating other middle school such as Centennial and Stewart in Zephyrhills, Weightman, Cypress Creek and John Long in Wesley Chapel, the newly opened Skybrooke in Lutz and, of course, its in town-rival, Pineview, which is widely considering the “Mini Butter Bowl.” In the previous two championships, the Ravens defeated Gulf Middle and Seven Springs, respectively. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and determination of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters,” Rushe Middle wrote in a social media post. “Congratulations, Ravens! The sky is the limit as we continue to soar to new heights!”

Charles S. Middle School Football Team completed the unthinkable, as the Ravens took their third-straight Middle School Championship thanks to a win over Seven Springs Middle at the Angeline Sports Complex on Nov. 3. The Ravens, coached by Steve Williams, have now won 25-straight games, dating back to the 2024 season. In that season, just like this season, the Ravens were 9-0, defeating other middle school such as Centennial and Stewart in Zephyrhills, Weightman, Cypress Creek and John Long in Wesley Chapel, the newly opened Skybrooke in Lutz and, of course, its in town-rival, Pineview, which is widely considering the “Mini Butter Bowl.” In the previous two championships, the Ravens defeated Gulf Middle and Seven Springs, respectively. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and determination of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters,” Rushe Middle wrote in a social media post. “Congratulations, Ravens! The sky is the limit as we continue to soar to new heights!” [ Photos courtesy of Pasco County Schools ]

Rushe Middle football wins third straight county title

By Tampa Bay Beacons

20 minutes ago

Charles S. Rushe Middle School’s football team won its third consecutive county middle school championship Nov. 3, beating Seven Springs Middle at the Angeline Sports Complex.

The Ravens, coached by Steve Williams, have won 25 straight games, a streak dating to the 2024 season.

Rushe went 9-0 this season, as it did in 2024. Its wins came against Centennial and Stewart middle schools in Zephyrhills; Cypress Creek, John Long and Weightman in Wesley Chapel; newly opened Skybrooke in Lutz; and Land O’ Lakes rival Pineview, a matchup known as the “Mini Butter Bowl.”

The Ravens beat Gulf Middle for the 2024 title and Seven Springs for the 2025 title.

“This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and determination of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters,” the school said in a social media post.

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