Sarasota Bradenton International Airport named Best Resort Airport for second consecutive year

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the nation’s Best Resort Airport for the second consecutive year in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

SRQ earned the top ranking over airports serving popular vacation destinations including Monterey, California; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Palm Springs, California.

The recognition follows significant growth and expansion at SRQ, where hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in improvements to accommodate increasing passenger traffic. Recent upgrades include the opening of Concourse A, expanded parking facilities and new and enhanced dining and shopping options in Concourse B.

USA Today highlighted SRQ’s convenient size, 18 gates, dining and retail amenities and access to nine rental car companies as factors contributing to a positive travel experience.

SRQ President and CEO Paul Hoback credited the airport’s employees, volunteer ambassadors and customer service initiatives for helping maintain a welcoming atmosphere despite continued growth. The airport’s Sunshine Squad therapy dogs also provide comfort to travelers experiencing anxiety.

Visit Sarasota County President and CEO Erin Duggan emphasized the airport’s importance to regional tourism, noting that convenient air travel helps shape visitors’ first and last impressions of the destination.

The 2026 USA Today rankings placed Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City second, followed by Monterey Regional Airport in California, Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina and Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hilton Head Island Airport, Springfield-Branson National Airport, Palm Springs International Airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, and Glacier Park International Airport.

The back-to-back recognition reinforces SRQ’s position as a major gateway to Florida’s Gulf Coast and highlights ongoing efforts to balance airport expansion with passenger convenience and customer service.