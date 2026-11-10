Sea turtle Krysta finishes in second to last place in Tour de Turtles

Anna Maria Island nester Krysta finished second to last in a field of 11 hard-shelled turtles in the Tour de Turtles, a project that tracks the migration of sea turtles.

The loggerhead turtle swam more than 400 miles during the marathon after nesting in Bradenton Beach on June 29 and getting a satellite tag affixed to her shell.

The Tour de Turtles was won by Fin Diesel, who swam more than 1,200 miles from Costa Rica to Mexico. The race began Aug. 2 and ended Oct. 31.

Krysta’s participation in the marathon was a partnership between the Gainesville-based Sea Turtle Conservancy, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring and Hurricane Hanks restaurant.

The research project began in 2008 tracking satellite-tagged turtles to determine where and how far they migrate from their nesting beaches to their foraging grounds.

Krysta follows in the flipper tracks of her Anna Maria Island predecessors Amie (2015), Bortie (2018), Bortie II (2019), Eliza Ann (2017), Esther (2022), Henrietta (2024), Suzi (2023) and Winnie (2025).

Some of the tagged turtles have been tracked back to Anna Maria Island when they nested a second time during the course of the race.

Krysta’s hatchlings were disoriented by lights, according to Turtle Watch. Her nest produced 89 hatchlings; 70 were found disoriented but alive along Gulf Drive South between the 300 and 500 blocks and were released on a darker stretch of beach. Five were found dead. The following morning, Turtle Watch found two more hatchlings, one in a pool and another in a storm drain. Both were transported to Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital. The others are presumed to have made it to the Gulf of Mexico.

During the excavation of Krysta’s nest three days after it hatched, Turtle Watch found that she laid 102 eggs, of which 89 hatched.

The 2026 sea turtle nesting season on Anna Maria Island was about average, with 17,350 hatchlings successfully making it to the Gulf of Mexico, according to Turtle Watch. This year, sea turtles — mostly loggerheads — laid 460 nests on Manatee County beaches, of which 261 hatched, according to Turtle Watch. At least 259 hatchlings of the 17,609 hatchlings produced this year were disoriented by lights.