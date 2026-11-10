Stage West to hold auditions for ‘Social Security’

SPRING HILL– Stage West Playhouse will hold open auditions for Andrew Bergman’s comedy “Social Security” on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the theatre, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill.

Terry Stenger is the director.

Barbara and David Kahn are a pair of married Manhattan art dealers whose tranquil life is shattered by the arrival of Barbara’s goody-goody sister, Trudy, and Trudy’s uptight CPA husband, Martin. Add in Sophie, the sisters’ archetypal Jewish mother, and the situation becomes hilarious. Then add Maurice, a 90-year-old artist who falls for Sophie, and the sparks begin to fly.

“Social Security” opened on Broadway in 1986 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre under the direction of Mike Nichols and ran for 388 performances. Bergman is also known for co-writing “Blazing Saddles” and for writing and directing “The Freshman” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

Roles available are David Kahn, a male, age 40 to 50. A Manhattan art dealer, he’s married to Barbara; Martin, a male age 40 to 50, Trudy’s uptight CPA husband;

Maurice Koenig, a male, age 70 and older (character is 90), a suave, celebrated artist who falls for Sophie; Barbara Kahn: a female, age 40 to 50, a Manhattan art dealer, married to David.; Trudy, a female, age 40 to 50, Barbara’s goody-goody sister; and Sophie, a female in her 70s (character is 80), Barbara and Trudy’s mother.

Performance dates will be Feb. 19, 20 and 21; Feb. 26, 27 and 28; and March 6 and 7.

Tickets and additional information are available at stagewestplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 352-683-5113.