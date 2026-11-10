Things to do around Manatee: Nov. 12-18

Living Arts Festival

Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 12-15. Various venues throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Sarasota Rising’s weeklong celebration of music, art, theater and dance features performances, family activities and cultural events while supporting arts education for local students. Signature events include Rise & Shine Saturday and the Kaleidoscope finale.

Suncoast Largest Food Truck Festival

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Don’t miss the largest food truck festival on the Suncoast. Featuring 40 food vendors, local vendors, access to the holiday parade, and a fireworks show to conclude the night. https://tinyurl.com/4zkh3ene

The Pops Orchestra: Born in the USA

3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Parrish Community Performing Arts Center, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. This season’s annual patriotic celebration roars to life as “The Boss” hits the Cultural Coast. Born in the U.S.A. features powerhouse vocalist Alex Shillo performing the legendary music of Bruce Springsteen, backed by the full force of The Pops Orchestra. $35-$65. www.thepopsorchestra.org

THURSDAY

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Nov. 12. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

Bradenton Area Senior Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Featuring up to 60 local businesses offering community services, health and wellness services, home care, mental health, financial resources, and so much more for the senior community.

“Ahoy-Hoy”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-29. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Urbanite Theatre presents “Ahoy-Hoy” by Jenny Stafford, a fast-paced comedy inspired by one of history’s most famous races to invent the telephone. Tickets are required. Urbanitetheatre/ahoy-hoy

FRIDAY

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Nov. 13. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 13. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

26th Annual Empty Bowls

10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Nov. 13. Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton. The event returns in support of The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. Guests will enjoy a lunch of soup and bread provided by local restaurants and choose a hand-painted bowl to take home as a reminder of neighbors facing food insecurity. $35 general admission, $50 VIP admission. https://tinyurl.com/hwdudccu

Holmes Beach Drum Circle

4:45 p.m. Nov. 13. Anna Maria Island, near Spanish Rocks, Anna Maria Island. Friday evenings one hour before sunset bring people together for drumming, dancing and community connection as the sun goes down. Free.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free food item. This month’s movie is “Wicked: For Good.” Don’t miss a special appearance from Elphaba & Glinda during the event. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2hdaj4wd

Manatee Movie Night at Mixon Farms

6-8 p.m. Nov. 13. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and spend Friday evening watching a family-friendly movie under the stars. The evening features a screening of “GOAT,” presented by Manatee County with community sponsors Gulf Shore Cooling and Abrazo at Robinson Gateway. Free entry.

10th Annual Sangarita Showdown

7-10 p.m. Nov. 13. Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Sangarita Showdown with local food, drinks, and friendly competition as restaurants and bars vie for Best Sangria, Best Margarita, and Best Small Bite. Enjoy unlimited tastings, a live DJ, raffles, auctions, and a photo booth, with proceeds benefiting Parenting Matters. Tickets start at $81. https://tinyurl.com/479mfmh8

SATURDAY

Gulf Coast Corvette Club Poker Run: Cruise for a Cause!

9 a.m. Nov. 14. Cox Chevrolet, 2900 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Join the Gulf Coast Corvette Club for their 2026 Poker Run supporting The Food Bank of Manatee, bringing vehicle enthusiasts together for a day of cruising, cards and community fundraising. All rides are welcome, starting at Cox Chevrolet and finishing at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse in Sarasota. https://gulfcoastcorvetteclub.com/annual-charity-event

Bradenton Public Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Old Main Street, Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West, Bradenton. The Bradenton Public Market is back for the season October through May. Browse from a variety of vendors and discover treasures. Free parking is available in the City Centre Parking Garage and Manatee County Parking Garage, with entrances on 10th Street West.

Starry Night Astronomy

6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Nov. 15. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Holiday Craft Fair at Manatee River Garden Club

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 15. Manatee River Garden Club Inc., 3120 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Browse an indoor selection of plants, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, floral arrangements, gifts and holiday decorations, plus raffles to support local makers. Free entry (cash only).

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

Sarasota Art and Dance Night

5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Art Ovation Hotel — Grand Ballroom, 1255 N Palm Ave., Sarasota. Enjoy an evening featuring cocktails, dinner, a live showcase and social dancing, plus an art exhibition and a silent auction benefiting The Creative Bridge Foundation. Tickets start at $45. https://tinyurl.com/yvdu7z8n

MONDAY

Christmas Ornament Workshop

4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The Wellness Center Of Ellenton, 7018 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton. Add a personal touch to your Christmas decorations this year by learning how to make homemade holiday decorations with light snacks provided during the workshop. Space is limited to 15 participants, and advance registration with payment is required by calling 941-803-7487.

The Pops Orchestra: Born in the USA

7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Building 11 E, Bradenton. This season’s annual patriotic celebration roars to life as “The Boss” hits the Cultural Coast. Born in the U.S.A. features powerhouse vocalist Alex Shillo performing the legendary music of Bruce Springsteen, backed by the full force of The Pops Orchestra. $35-$65. www.thepopsorchestra.org

TUESDAY

Old Time Sailors

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Step back into the 19th century for an immersive evening of traditional seafaring music, shanties and foot-stomping folk songs with the Motley Crew. Fancy dress and historical costumes are encouraged. manateeperformingartscenter.com/

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

Books on Tap Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 18. Good Liquid Brewing Co., 8980 U.S. 301 N., Unit 138, Parrish. Enjoy an informal and relaxed book club setup, with no required reading. Come ready to talk about your recent reads, discuss recommendations, or just enjoy some bookish company. Anyone age 21 and up is welcome to attend. Seats are limited, registration required. https://tinyurl.com/ta6xt4j4

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Nov. 18. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Nov. 18. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

2026 Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner

Nov. 19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The Manatee Tiger Bay Club will host its annual Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner, honoring community leaders whose service, vision and commitment reflect the legacy of former Pat Glass, the first woman elected to the Manatee County Commission. The event will celebrate this year’s honorees and recognize individuals making a meaningful impact throughout Manatee County through leadership and public service. Manateetigerbay.org

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Nov. 20. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a long-time member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

Run Manatee: Rye Preserve 5K

7:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish. Wrap up the 2026 Run Manatee Series with a scenic morning race through shaded trails, open landscapes, and classic old Florida scenery at Rye Preserve. The event welcomes runners, walkers, and families of all experience levels for a laid-back, nature-focused outdoor experience. Registration required. Mymanatee.org/runmanatee

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

The June Collective Pop Up in the Park

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 21. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. Browse vendor booths and shop outdoors as The June Collective brings its Pop Up in the Park series to Parrish Community Park. The series returns once a month through December.

Boards, Bites & Brews Cornhole Tournament

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The Yard at Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, 600 U.S. 41, Palmetto. Bring your cornhole skills for the seventh annual tournament hosted by the Crewe of De Soto, featuring bags flying at noon alongside bites, brews, and friendly competition. Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m.

Hope Starts Here: Connecting Neighbors to Resources, Opportunities & Support

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. The NEST Apartments Parking Lot, 2111 First St., Bradenton. One Stop Cares, The NEST Apartments and MCR Health will host a community Thanksgiving event featuring a traditional holiday meal, nonprofit organizations, county agencies, employment opportunities, support services and community resources. MCR Health will provide information on healthcare services and bring its Dental Mobile Unit to expand access to oral health resources. Free and open to the community. www.mcr.health

Third Saturday Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Village of The Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton. Browse unique gifts, discover handmade artwork, enjoy local food, and explore one of Bradenton’s most colorful neighborhoods. Visitors can stroll through the Village, meet local artists, shop for one-of-a-kind finds, and take part in a festive day inspired by the holiday season.

Pints & Paws Fundraiser

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 22. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co., 1910 14th St. W., Bradenton. Spend the afternoon supporting local rescue animals at the second annual fundraiser, featuring local vendors, craft beer, adoptable dogs, raffles, giveaways and live music. Benefiting EIO Rescue Ranch and the Humane Society of Manatee County, with 10% of proceeds donated to each shelter. Free admission.

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.