Things to do around Pasco: Nov. 12-18

St. George Greek American Festival

4-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey. Free parking, free entertainment. Carnival for all. Enjoy live Greek music and folk dancing. There will be vendors and market treasures to browse from.

Riverside Concert Series: Nightbumpers

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Nightbumpers take the stage with a high-energy blend of American roots music, toe-tapping rhythms, swinging grooves, and blues-infused style. Inspired by the jump and swing era of the 1940s, the band delivers a lively tribute to a timeless musical tradition. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

Symphony in Lights

5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Join an annual tradition that brings the community together in a dazzling celebration of Santa’s arrival, along with a drone show, holiday market and so much more at Tampa Bay’s premier outdoor lifestyle destination. https://tinyurl.com/bdd5x6pd

THURSDAY

Land O’ Lakes Swampfest

Nov. 12-15. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Families and community members are invited to enjoy the annual Land O’ Lakes Swampfest featuring carnival rides, live entertainment, a vendor fair, food, the FISH beer tent and activities for all ages. New this year is the Swampfest 5K Gator Stomp and 1-mile family run/walk at Heritage Park on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. www.landolakesswampfest.com

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

Cozy Crafters

2-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Pasco Fine Art Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. Join Nina and Gina at PFAC to make adorable scrap fabric pumpkin decorations, just in time for fall. Cozy Crafters is a low-pressure opportunity to come enjoy the ambiance of the art studio at Pasco Fine Arts Council, spend time with other artsy/crafty types and try your hand at a creative activity. https://tinyurl.com/yc7vtxay

Elfers Centennial Garden Club Meeting

4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will host a meeting featuring guest speaker Tracey Weaver, who will share information and gardening tips about terrariums.

FRIDAY

CABA Annual Golf Classic

8:45 a.m. Nov. 13. Plantation Palms Golf Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. The Carrollwood Area Business Association presents its 2026 annual golf classic. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Registration opens early, shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner and awards at 4:30 p.m. $150-$550. www.usecaba.com/annual-golf-classic

Country Music Dinner/Dance

Noon. Nov. 13. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the second Friday of each month. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 13. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Nov. 13. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 13. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21-over and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: The Magic of Eric Eaton

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 13, and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Eaton has performed all over the United States and can be seen on the hit TV show Masters of Illusion. Eaton has won a Merlin Award (Oscar’s of Magic) for Outstanding Comedy and Magic. All of Eaton’s tricks include audience members. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Noises Off

7 p.m. Nov. 13-15, 20-22. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Follow a hapless touring theatre company as they fumble through slamming doors, missed cues, flying sardines, and total on-stage collapse in the play within a play that goes completely off the rails. Matinee showings offered Nov. 15 and 22. $30. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Annual Talent Show

7-9 p.m. Nov. 13. R. E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W, Oldsmar. A free night of local talent performing family-friendly acts on stage showcasing that Oldsmar has talent.

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Nov. 13. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Nov. 14. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. The Groves, 7924 Melogold Circle, Land O’ Lakes. Start your holiday shopping with handmade treasures from local artisans, including holiday décor, greeting cards, unique attire, jewelry, and golden local honey. Bring a friend and support local makers.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Summertree, 12005 Paradise Point Way, New Port Richey. Women’s Club at Summertree will host its Sixth Annual Arts and Craft Show with a bake sale and $5 hot dog lunch. Proceeds go to Pasco County charities. Free admission and parking.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

Christmas Angel Tree Car Show & Craft Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. The Church at Myrtle Lake, 2017 Reigler Road, Land O’ Lakes. This annual fundraising event benefits underserved elementary school children in Pasco County through the church’s Christmas Angel Tree program. Families can enjoy a car show, craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and raffles, with activities and attractions for all ages.

Cat Café Adoption Event

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Meet some furry friends while enjoying free coffee, tea, and pastries. Adoptions will be available on site, so you may just leave with a new best friend. This event is presented in partnership with Runaways Animal Rescue. Donations of dog and cat food, bleach, detergent, dish soap, pet wipes, paper towels, treats will be accepted.

Living History and Civil War Reenactment

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Tour authentic Union and Confederate camps, meet reenactors in character, enjoy historical presentations and demonstrations, and learn what life was like during the Civil War. All museum buildings will be open. The Civil War reenactment battle begins at 2 p.m. $6-$12. Children under 4 years are free. www.pioneerfloridamuseum.org

Dinos & Dragons

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Roar and explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs and their mythical counterparts, dragons. Children (ages 6-12) will engage with interactive dino stations and will receive a free toy. $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Thrive on the Square

11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a monthly fall lineup of free community programming designed to introduce residents and visitors to a variety of movement, mindfulness, and self-improvement experiences. Participation is free and no prior experience is required. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and arrive a few minutes early before each session begins.

Native American Flute

11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Discover the soothing voice of the Native American flute in this welcoming, beginner-friendly monthly class. Students will learn how to hold the flute, produce clear tones, and play simple melodies using intuitive techniques. Along the way, we’ll explore breathwork, rhythm, and the meditative qualities that make this instrument so special. No registration necessary.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Nov. 14. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

Caribbean Night at Krate

7-11 p.m. Nov. 14. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Every second Saturday of the month, head to the Krate, where DJ Q spins the best reggae, soca and calypso music.

SUNDAY

Game On! Triathlon

Nov. 15. Mirada Lagoon, 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio. Game On! Race Events and MetroLagoons will host a USA Triathlon-sanctioned event featuring sprint and international-distance triathlon, duathlon and aquabike competitions. Athletes will swim in Mirada Lagoon’s 15-acre freshwater lagoon and complete bike and run courses through the surrounding community. Spectator tickets are available for $5 and include access to lagoon amenities. Registration options range from $149 to $229, with prices increasing after Nov. 12.

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Nov. 15. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 16-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

Walk & Talk Club: Grand Gardens

10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a tour through Grand Gardens, New Port Richey’s community garden site, led by its caretaker Dell DeChant, and learn about the growing process of your favorite fall crop – sweet potatoes. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Senior Vision Screening

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16. Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E. Preserve Vision offers complimentary vision screenings for seniors. Free readers for those who need them. Those screened can enter a raffle for gift card. No appointment is needed.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Nov. 16. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

East Pasco Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Genesis Center, 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills. Meets every third Monday of the month. Topic is winning the midterms elections. Refreshments served. All friends of the Democratic Party are welcome. For details visit www.eastpascodems.com, email eastpascodems@gmail.com or call 813-383-8315.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 17. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

Indoor Golf Extravaganza

5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. The Clubhouse, 27061 Halter Loop, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy an evening of indoor golf while supporting a great cause at the Wesley Chapel Elks Lodge #2893 Indoor Golf Extravaganza. Proceeds from the event will benefit the lodge’s Building Fund. $40. https://tinyurl.com/34yc6r67

’90s Music Bingo Night

5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Walk-On’s, 25372 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz. Gather your friends, order a meal, and enjoy bingo while listening to your favorite ’90s hits. All proceeds benefit Hope Service’s Scholarship Fund, helping individuals access training and opportunities for a brighter future. $25. Tickets available at the door.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

WEDNESDAY

Chili Cook-Off

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18. Student Activities Building Loggia, Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo. Guests are invited to sample a variety of chili recipes, vote for their favorites, and enjoy fellowship while honoring veterans, military personnel and military-connected families during National Veterans and Military Families Month. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Trinity Democratic Club

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Timber Greens Clubhouse, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month with a featured guest speaker. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for social hour. Food and drinks available for purchase. trinitydems.com

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Hunger Games trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Author Talk: Paddling Through Florida

5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St. Award-winning novelist William Auman will discuss his book “Pioneer Paddles of the Colonial South.” Auman will take attendees on a time-traveling journey through the remaining colonial wilderness of six states, exploring historic battle sites and stories of pirates, legendary frontiersmen, and the adventures that shaped these landscapes. https://tinyurl.com/5n6bm6sp

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group

6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. A peer-led support group for family members, friends, co-workers, and loved ones of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. This group aims to provide a safe, confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, and gain support from each other. Meets the third Thursday of the month. 727-859-3768.

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group

6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. A peer-led support group for family members, friends, co-workers, and loved ones of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. This group aims to provide a safe, confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, and gain support from each other. Meets the third Thursday of the month. 727-859-3768.

Build Vertical Oyster Gardens

1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. Join UF/IFAS Extension and Tampa Bay Estuary Program staff for this exciting opportunity to build vertical oyster gardens. Free, reserve a spot at https://tinyurl.com/2euwvuab

Christmas Craft Market

4-8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey. Hosted by St. George Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptichos, a non-profit organization helping those in need. Discover treasures in time for the holiday season.

Pop Music Dinner/Dance

5 p.m. Nov. 20. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the third Friday of each month. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Doors open at 4 p.m., games start at 5:30 p.m. Free coffee, donuts, or muffins. Snack bar provides food, ice cream and drinks for purchase. Bingo is held every Friday.

Pumpkin Vase Arrangement Workshop

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Mirada Lagoon, 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio. Guests can customize their own wine glass while enjoying a complimentary glass of house wine. $70. https://tinyurl.com/2fupty7h

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Saturday @ Zephyr Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. First Baptist Church Zephyrhills, 38300 5th Ave. Enjoy artisan works and delicious eclectic choice of faire at Zephyr Park. A monthly event with something for everyone. Free admission and free parking.

Elfers Centennial Garden Club Plant Sale

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will hold a plant sale featuring a variety of plants for purchase. Weather permitting. Cash sales only.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Sweet Potato Roundup and Fall Farming Festival

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Featuring organic sweet potatoes grown by New Port Richey FarmNet farmers and gardeners, along with other local growers. Attendees can sample a variety of sweet potato dishes and treats, including offerings available for purchase from local chefs and home-kitchen artisans.

Concert in the Park Fall Series

7 p.m. Nov. 21. Sims Park, New Port Richey. This month’s band is Homegrown, bringing the ultimate Zac Brown Band tribute experience. All concerts are free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Food trucks, sodas, plus beer and seltzer for the 21+ crowd will be available before and during the shows. Free parking is available.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Nov. 22. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.