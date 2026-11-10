Things to do around Pinellas: Nov. 12-18

Discovery Day

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Children between the ages of 8-13 are invited to a behind-the-scenes look at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Education stations will include vehicle displays, a modified version of the Physical Abilities Test course, a hands-on forensic science experience, and can test their skills on the Targeted Response Against Distracted Driving course. Pre-registration is required. www.pinellassheriff.gov/DiscoveryDay

Suncoast Storytelling Festival

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The Sunshine Center, 330 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg. The Story Swap is the festival’s most interactive tradition, offering a vibrant exchange where every voice matters. Elevate your voice with the festival’s hands-on afternoon workshops, designed for all skill levels. $15-$40. https://tinyurl.com/mvmmj8t9

Dunedin Wines the Blues

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. This longstanding Dunedin fall tradition celebrates live blues music while supporting local businesses. The lineup features Will Johns Band, Ben Prestage, Papa J & Mo Soul, and Joe Marcinek Band featuring Berry Oakley Jr. VIP tickets include front row access, a private bar near the stage, VIP Lounge access, complimentary refreshments, a private bathroom, and a live performance between main stage sets. VIP available from $125-$175. https://winesthebluesdunedin.com

THURSDAY

Booker Creek Arts Festival

Nov. 12-14. The EDGE District, St. Petersburg. An immersive arts festival winding through the historic EDGE District, transforming storefronts, open areas and street corners into one walkable living gallery. https://bookercreekarts.com

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Common Weed Identification

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Join a Pinellas County Master Gardener who decided to dig into the subject and share what she learned with you. Covering the most common weeds and how to manage them. Bring a freshly pulled weed from your own garden to be identified. Free, register for a seat at https://tinyurl.com/54fay3br

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 12. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Immigration and Passenger Lists

1-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. America is a country built on immigration. Discover what your ancestors endured to come here. Learn the history from the earliest European explorers through the golden age of immigration when a million foreigners a year arrived to become citizens. Learn what genealogical information the passenger lists provide and where they can be found.

Makers & Shakers Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 12. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S. Every second Thursday of the month, this lively night market will feature more than 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses. As a bonus, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and signature cocktails and mocktails, and distillery tours. www.tampabaymarkets.com

Free Italian Language Classes

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Students of any age are welcome. You can attend if you’ve never studied Italian, taken Italian in school or know some Italian from traveling there or heard Italian from your grandparents. Three levels offered from beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Classes are offered through May. www.iasosp.org

Ales & Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 12. Stilt House Brewery, 625 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor Library staff conduct an evening book club at Stilt House Brewery. This month, join a discussion of “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. This book club is intended for adults only.

Poetry at The Dalí

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. This month, The Dalí welcomes poets Carolina Hospital and Virgil Suárez for a special reading in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, a livestream link will be available for the public to watch online. https://thedali.org/event/poetry-at-the-dali-10-8-26

Beer & The Bible

6:45 p.m. Nov. 12. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Join a weekly community gathering designed for open-minded discussions on faith and spirituality in a laid-back setting. Beer & the Bible provides a safe, judgment-free place for people of all backgrounds — whether lifelong believers or those simply curious about spirituality. Call Bren Cueni at 727-266-4102 or email cuenibrewing@gmail.com

FRIDAY

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13-14. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Friday and Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 13. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Swing of Hope Golf Tournament

Noon. Nov. 13. Bayou Club, 7979 Bayou Club Blvd., Largo. The sixth annual tournament brings together local businesses and community members to raise critical funds that support early childhood education, literacy, mental health services, and wrap around services for children and families throughout our community. The event begins with registration and lunch, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and then dinner and awards. $175-$700. https://tinyurl.com/32ypmd66

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Nov. 13. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “The Bucket List.” Rated PG-13.

Game Show Night

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. If you’ve ever wanted to be a contestant on your favorite Game Show, then get ready for an exciting evening. Enjoy a friendly competition at the Largo Community Center. Come as a team or be paired when you arrive.

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Nov. 13-14. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/4zhskuuu

Interactive Walking Ghost Tour

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13. 501 Central Ave. S, St. Petersburg. St. Petersboo Walking Ghost is produced by the oldest paranormal team in the Tampa Bay area, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg. It is an interactive tour combining haunted history with paranormal investigation interactions and results. All locations have been investigated by the team and you will have an opportunity to see if they will interact with you. $28.52. https://tinyurl.com/37wzvzfv

Kids Night Out

6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13. MLK Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin. Recreation staff will host a night of fun activities for kids and provide a light dinner in a safe, fun, supervised environment, allowing parents to take a well-deserved break. Kids will get to make their own fall leaves, and they may even get to catch a turkey. The night ends with a cozy movie and a harvest mix snack. $20. 727-738-2920.

Annual Talent Show

7-9 p.m. Nov. 13. R. E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar. A free night of local talent performing family-friendly acts on stage showcasing that Oldsmar has talent.

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Nov. 13-20, Dec. 4-18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

SATURDAY

Florida West Coast Orchid Society Plant Sale

8-11 a.m. Nov. 14. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Members of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society will offer orchid plants for sale to the public. Attendees can browse a variety of orchids, get questions answered by experienced growers and shop the best selection early. A free orchid care class and question-and-answer session begins at 11 a.m. Free admission and parking. Use the Walsingham Road entrance. For information, call 727-475-0750.

Community Garage Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Shoppers can browse items from more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of merchandise, including antiques, collectibles, household goods and more. 727-298-3299.

Community Yard Sale

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Throughout Belleair Beach. Residents throughout the city will participate in a communitywide yard sale around Belleair Beach.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14-15. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Get Fit St. Pete: Trail Run

9-10 a.m. Nov. 14. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Join Healthy St. Pete and running coaches from St. Pete Running Company for a Trail Fun Run the second Saturday of each month. Explore Boyd Hill Nature Preserve while running, walking or jogging. All ages and levels welcome. Free. 727-892-5994.

Folly Farm Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1550 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor. Shop a variety of local vendors, browse a large plant sale, meet the farm animals, and get expert gardening advice from Master Gardeners. Every second Saturday of the month.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. First Lutheran Church and School, 1644 Nursery Road, Clearwater. Shop more than 80 vendors offering crafts, handmade gifts, holiday décor and brand-name items. The event also features door prizes, homemade baked goods and coffee. Proceeds benefit people in need in the community.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

USCG Auxiliary Recreational Boating Course

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Gulfport Community Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 will hold the eight-hour course on the second Saturday of each month. Cost is $40 per person. To reserve a seat, call Marty Richardson at 630-674-5352 or email merichardsonjr.mr@gmail.com

The Market Marie

10 a.m. Nov. 14. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Shop local with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, home goods and more.

Dogtoberfest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Enjoy various activities, including Suncoast Alumni Parade, an adopt-a-thon, a blessing of the animals, games, vendors, and pet selfie opportunities and so much more. www.dogtoberfest.info

Rock the Rocks: Market & Live Music

Noon-10 p.m. Nov. 14. The Original Crabby Bills, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Bring your friends, shop local, sip something cold, and enjoy the sounds of the beach. www.facebook.com/crabbybillsseafood

Local Author Showcase

2-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave. The library is partnering with local authors to showcase their work and share their talents with the public. Visit with authors, browse their work, and find something new and exciting to read.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Homecoming Adaptive Dance

6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Parkview Room at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. The city of Seminole Recreation Department will host its annual Homecoming Adaptive Dance for individuals of all ages with special needs, along with their families and caregivers. Guests can enjoy dancing, activities and light refreshments in a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere designed to bring the community together. Free. For more information, call 727-391-8345 or visit www.SeminoleFun.com.

Lealman Nights

6-9 p.m. Nov. 14. Raymond H. Neri Park, 4300 Duval Park Blvd., Lealman. The St. Petersburg Foundation is rebranding the Lealman Market, previously held during the day, into Lealman Nights, an evening market and movie event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the movie. Outside food and alcohol are not permitted. Lealman Nights will take place the second Saturday of each month from October through May. Free. https://lealmanexchange.org/lealman-nights

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 15. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 15. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Sunday Vibes

1-3 p.m. Nov. 15. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Featuring “Forever Janis/All Fired up” a Janis Joplin & Pat Benatar tribute.Pizza and snacks will be available for purchase starting at 12:30 p.m. when doors open. Tickets on sale now in person at Largo Community Center. $15. 727-518-3131. https://tinyurl.com/4yt2b2m2

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Senior Vision Screening

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16. Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St Petersburg Drive E. Preserve Vision offers complimentary vision screenings for seniors. Free readers for those who need them. Those screened can enter a raffle for gift card. No appointment is needed.

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 16. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

Ukulele Beginner Workshop Series

2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This end of this three-week series will cover the ukulele basics, from how to hold it and tune it to evaluating the quality before purchasing it, how to play simple songs, and introduce area uke groups.

Words & Wine Book Club

6-8 p.m. Nov. 16. Whistle Stop Grill & Bar, 915 Main St., Safety Harbor. Come and enjoy a discussion of this month’s book, “It’s A Love Story” by Annabel Monaghan over a glass of wine. This book club meets the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Nov. 17. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Nov. 17. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Pre-1850 Census Analysis

1-2 p.m. Nov. 18. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Many researchers become frustrated with the difficulty in researching the US Census prior to 1850 because of only the heads of households being explicitly named. However, those early censuses contain more information than one might initially think.

Advanced Care Planning Workshop

2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 18. C.W.Y. VAMC Campus, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines. Share, learn, and help your fellow veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions if you become too ill to make or communicate choices for yourself. Workshops are every second and third Wednesday of each month and held in building 101, conference room B-5. To register or for more information, call Denyse Wilkins at 727-398-6661, ext. 15932 or Pamela Zavala at 727-398-6661, ext. 19471.

Veterans’ Tribute: Donut Dollies — Tales From the Front

5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Former Red Cross Donut Dolly and author Susan McLean will share personal stories of serving U.S. soldiers under fire during the Vietnam War. The program is part of the Beach Drive Forums speaker series and includes refreshments and a question-and-answer session. The presentation begins at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. For information on additional forums, visit www.fpcstpete.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Live Music Luncheon

Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 19. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Enjoy a three-course lunch and an hour of live music. Each month, a local singer or band showcases their unique musical style. This month features Sundown Duo - “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”. Visit the Largo Community Center to pick up your ticket and reserve your seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. No returns or exchanges. Call 727-518-3131 for questions and menu. $14.

How-To Tech Workshop

5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Each class focuses on a different technology topic, ensuring that you gain a broad range of digital skills. Sessions include dedicated workshop time for hands-on practice, as well as opportunities to ask questions, troubleshoot issues, and get one-on-one support. Classes are designed for beginners with seniors in mind. No registration required.

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Nov. 20. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Michael.” Rated PG-13.

Build Vertical Oyster Gardens

1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. Join UF/IFAS Extension and Tampa Bay Estuary Program staff for this exciting opportunity to build vertical oyster gardens. Free, reserve a spot at https://tinyurl.com/2euwvuab

Concert Series on the Breezeway

6-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road. Every third Friday, enjoy a night of live music, delicious bites, and good vibes. Free admission, food and beverages for sale. Bands and food trucks to be announced. https://tinyurl.com/n9wfe32v

3rd Friday Street Celebration

6-10 p.m. Nov. 20. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops, and nonprofits in our vibrant community. The street is wet-zoned so that you can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from your favorite establishment within the event footprint, which is alive with entertainment, activities, and shops open late. https://tinyurl.com/2axzhye4

St. Pete’s Handmade Holiday Market

Nov. 21. The Common Thread Yarn Shop & Café, 2462 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Shop handmade gifts from Tampa Bay artists and makers at this outdoor holiday market featuring ceramics, textiles, jewelry, apparel, baked goods, stained glass and more. Visitors can meet local artists, enjoy seasonal refreshments and support small businesses. Family-friendly and open to the public.

Monthly KPB Gandy Beach Cleanup

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. South Gandy Beach, 13090 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful the third Saturday of every month at South Gandy Beach. Volunteers will assist with cleaning the shoreline and mangroves to preserve this vital ecosystem. Meet east of The Getaway about halfway down the beach. Look for the direction signs, table, and tent.

Baywood Village Vendor Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Baywood Village Clubhouse, 309 Westwinds Drive, Palm Harbor. Celebrate the season and finish your holiday shopping with a wide range of vendors. Free admission, food, music, and perfectly curated businesses.

Seminole Holiday Craft Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N. Get a head start on holiday shopping at this holiday craft fair featuring more than 115 vendors offering handcrafted gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, art, baked goods, candles, soaps and more. Admission is free, all ages are welcome, and concessions will be available for purchase.

Early Elf Christmas Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21-22. E. Court Street, Historic Downtown Tarpon Springs. Kick off your holiday shopping with two festive days celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and small businesses. Explore a wonderful collection of original art, handcrafted treasures, and one-of-a-kind gifts created by talented artists and artisans.

DNA Lecture Series

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Sort your Ancestry DNA matches with a presentation geared toward discussing several techniques for sorting matches into groups of related matches. Another session, How DNA Clusters Can Help Your Genealogical Research, will explain how to read clusters.

Fall into the Holidays

4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. St. Brendan’s Catholic Church, 245 Dory Passage, Clearwater. Start your holiday preparations early. Browse through vendors selling cookies, holiday items, crafts and more. All proceeds benefit St. Brendan’s CCW Charities.

3rd Saturday Swing Dance

7-11 p.m. Nov. 21. Palm Harbor Dancesport, 2710 Alt 19 N., Suite 201. Enjoy a night of dancing beginning with a lesson at 7:10 p.m. Sherry’s Steampunk Cabaret begins at 8 p.m. Tickets in advance are $15, which includes the lesson. $20 at the door, cash or Venmo. To purchase advance tickets, contact 727-564-6847 or 727-239-7007.