Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Nov. 12-18

Season Spectacular

5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. 971 Water St., Tampa. The neighborhood will shimmer with thousands of sparkling lights, marking the official lighting of the neighborhood and the start of the holiday season. This beloved community celebration promises an enchanting evening filled with holiday wonder for the whole family. https://tinyurl.com/45wpese2

Ruskin Seafood Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin. The 36th annual festival features vendors, live music on two stages, a kids’ zone with bounce houses, rock climbing wall and bungee activities, sensory-friendly areas, a dog bark zone, and a Sunday-only car show. Festival food trucks and food vendors accept Seabucks only. Guests can pre-order Seabucks online at https://tinyurl.com/s6zvh75a or buy them with cash or card at the festival. Free admission.

Taste of Pride

6-10 p.m. Nov. 15. 1920 Ybor, 1920 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. The event brings together more than 20 local food vendors for a night of tasting, voting, and celebration with attendees deciding which restaurant is crowned Pride of Tampa’s Top Restaurant. General admission is $25 and includes five Taste Tickets, with additional Taste Tickets available for purchase during the event. prideoftampa.com

THURSDAY

Land O’ Lakes Swampfest

Nov. 12-15. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Families and community members are invited to enjoy the annual Land O’ Lakes Swampfest featuring carnival rides, live entertainment, a vendor fair, food, the FISH beer tent and activities for all ages. New this year is the Swampfest 5K Gator Stomp and 1-mile family run/walk at Heritage Park on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. www.landolakesswampfest.com

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Downtown’s Backyard Market

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Tampa City Center’s Esplanade (Poe Plaza), 200 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This monthly market invites you to get down to earth as local businesses and vendors bring fresh produce and food to the heart of downtown. From petals to pastries, this is your chance to discover an abundance of local flavors in the city center. Every second Thursday of the month.

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Nov. 12. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

FRIDAY

Veterans Health Hackathon

Nov. 13-15. Hilton Tampa Downtown, 211 N. Tampa St., Tampa. The Hackathon creates a fast-paced, collaborative environment where creativity, emerging technologies, and a commitment to service drive transformative innovation for veteran care. The most promising concepts advance to the next stage of the Veterans Health Venture Studio innovation cycle. https://tinyurl.com/jw366zhw

CABA Annual Golf Classic

8:45 a.m. Nov. 13. Plantation Palms Golf Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. The Carrollwood Area Business Association presents its 2026 annual golf classic. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Registration opens early, shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner and awards at 4:30 p.m. $150-$550. www.usecaba.com/annual-golf-classic

Holiday Gift Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13-15. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Visit a premier shopping experience featuring more than 200 specialty merchants from the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Browse a wide variety of unique gifts, including apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet foods, artwork, candles, pet products, holiday treasures, and much more, all in one festive location. Saturday hours expanded to 6 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the gate. Children under 5 are free. Parking $10 online, $12 at the gate.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 13. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 13. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21+ and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: The Magic of Eric Eaton

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 13, and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Eaton has performed all over the United States and can be seen on the hit TV Show Masters of Illusion. Eaton has won a Merlin Award (Oscar’s of Magic) for Outstanding Comedy and Magic. All of Eric’s tricks include audience members. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Carrollwood Players present Honky Tonk Ladies

8 p.m. Nov. 13-15, 20-22. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Featuring the greatest hits of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn, plus their gentlemen friends Conway Twitty, George Jones, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers, this nostalgic country-western fantasy highlights iconic music from the hearts and souls of the Honky Tonk greats. $21. Select dates at 2 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/4mhfjdey

Tampa Bay Symphony: Wild Kingdom And Swan Dreams

8-9 p.m. Nov. 13. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. From the playful charm of Leroy Anderson’s The Waltzing Cat to the colorful wildlife portraits of Sy Brandon’s Animalia, the first half of this program by the Tampa Bay Symphony bursts with personality and imagination. After intermission, the orchestra unfolds the sweeping romance and drama of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. $25. https://tinyurl.com/mrpftzsw

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14-15. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Nov. 14. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

FLOWERS STEM Career Day

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Robert L. Cole Sr. Community Lake, 4100 N 17th St., Tampa. This event connects middle school students with the professionals, mentors, and community resources that can help them envision a future in science, technology, engineering, and environmental leadership. Register to participate as a vendor https://tinyurl.com/m22caeun

Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. The Groves, 7924 Melogold Circle, Land O’ Lakes. Start your holiday shopping with handmade treasures from local artisans, including holiday décor, greeting cards, unique attire, jewelry, and golden local honey. Bring a friend and support local makers.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Family Motor Fest

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. The Motor Enclave, 6500 Motor Enclave Way, Tampa. Thousands of show cars, autocross and off-road thrill rides, simulator competitions, Kids Jeep Rally, Pinewood Derby, food and family entertainment. https://tinyurl.com/2xnppbwc

Men’s Health Huddle

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. AdventHealth Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa. Presented by iCare About Me Inc. in association with Cox Media Group and AdventHealth, this community health event will feature former NFL players, medical professionals and community leaders promoting preventive care, health screenings and wellness education. Highlights include discussions on preventive care and cancer awareness, onsite health testing, a Mini Combine, partner activations, a Kids Zone and more. Free; registration information will be announced.

Carrollwood Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Market is held the second Saturday of each month. The market offers a variety of fresh produce, plants, farmed eggs and meats, baked goods, artisan products, lunch bites, local art, handcrafts, and more.

Westchase Locale Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14. Westchase Town Center Plaza, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. Come wander through a lineup of handcrafted jewelry, artisan treats, and one-of-a-kind goodies from talented local makers. Every second Saturday of each month. www.facebook.com/westchaselocalemarket

Living History and Civil War Reenactment

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Tour authentic Union and Confederate camps, meet reenactors in character, enjoy historical presentations and demonstrations, and learn what life was like during the Civil War. All museum buildings will be open. The Civil War reenactment battle begins at 2 p.m. $6-$12. Children under 4 years are free. www.pioneerfloridamuseum.org

Dinos & Dragons

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Roar and explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs and their mythical counterparts, dragons. Children (ages 6-12) will engage with interactive dino stations and will receive a free toy. $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Symphony in Lights

5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Join an annual tradition that brings the community together in a dazzling celebration of Santa’s arrival, along with a drone show, holiday market and so much more at Tampa Bay’s premier outdoor lifestyle destination. https://tinyurl.com/bdd5x6pd

Franz Mantini

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Pianist Franz Mantini will return to the Carrollwood Cultural Center to perform a classical concert featuring compositions by Franz Haydn, Franz Schubert, and Franz Liszt. $15-$20. https://tinyurl.com/52nyrra8

Caribbean Night

7-11 p.m. Nov. 14. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Held each second Saturday of the month. Visit the Krate while DJ Q Spins the best Reggae, Soca, and calypso music.

Backtrack Blues Band

8-9:45 p.m. Nov. 14. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Backtrack Blues Band, three-time winner of the Tampa Bay Music Awards, is Florida’s longest-running blues band, with eight albums of original music to its name. Known for energetic Chicago-style blues featuring guitar, harmonica, soulful vocals, and a seamless rhythm section. $30. https://tinyurl.com/3nekh6p6

SUNDAY

The Carrollwood Winds present “Roots & Rhythms”

3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Winds, the Center’s concert band in residence under the direction of Ann Adair, will perform a program titled “Roots & Rhythms” for friends, family, and the community. $12-$15. https://tinyurl.com/485xbpjf

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 16-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

East Pasco Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Genesis Center, 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills. Meets every third Monday of the month. Topic is winning the midterms elections. Refreshments served. All friends of the Democratic Party are welcome. For details visit www.eastpascodems.com, email eastpascodems@gmail.com or call 813-383-8315.

TUESDAY

New Tampa Women’s Prayer Connection Luncheon

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club, 5811 Tampa Palms Blvd., Tampa. This will be the club’s annual fall fundraiser featuring a silent auction, bake sale, treasure trove and purse auction. This month’s speaker will be Ethel Lee. Wear your fall colors and plan to shop. $30. Make your reservation by calling Diana Strickland at 813-833-4458.

Indoor Golf Extravaganza

5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. The Clubhouse, 27061 Halter Loop, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy an evening of indoor golf while supporting a great cause at the Wesley Chapel Elks Lodge 2893 Indoor Golf Extravaganza. Proceeds from the event will benefit the lodge’s building fund. $40. https://tinyurl.com/34yc6r67

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Nov. 17. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Kuumba Dancers and Drummers’ Presents: A Journey to Africa

10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 18. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The Theatre for Young Audiences program will present A Journey to Africa. Through exotic, mesmerizing rhythms and joyous movements, the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers take the audience on a journey to the beautiful continent on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. https://tinyurl.com/4bmvv7aw

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 18. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Ales and Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 18. In the Loop Brewing, 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Join an adults-only book club, recommended for ages 21 and older. This month’s book discussion will be on “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Nov. 18. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Hunger Games trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Third Thursday Tampa

6-10 p.m. Nov. 19. Grand Central at Kennedy, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Unit 208, Tampa. Since 2012, every third Thursday features live music, cocktails and food trucks on Madison Street at Grand Central at Kennedy in the center of the Channel District of downtown Tampa.

Tampa Metropolitan Improv

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Come for a riotously good time, and perhaps even play along with short-form improv games using suggestions from the audience. No two TMI shows are alike, with a PG-13 rating to the function that most family members can enjoy. Free for members, non-members $5.

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The Light Bringer

8-10 p.m. Nov. 20. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. A true-life storytelling show, written and performed by Laila Lee. In this one-woman show, Laila brings to light her experiences growing up Muslim in the American South, how she discovers her place in the world, and what sacrifices she must make. $15-$20. https://tinyurl.com/5frdum9x

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Jekyll’s Harry Potter High Tea

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Jekyll Hyde Park, 705 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa. Themed tea blends, savory bites, scones and sweets bring wizarding-world magic to the experience. Guests are encouraged to wear their Hogwarts house colors and enjoy a spellbinding twist on Jekyll’s High Tea series. Seating is limited, tickets required. $65 adult, $35 child. https://tinyurl.com/4hs39bxm

Tampa Oddities & Curiosities Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21-22. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Visit the world’s largest traveling oddities event showcasing hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird. Find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children under 12 are free. Parking $10 online or $12 at the gate.

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

5-9 p.m. Nov. 21. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. The riverfront celebration will feature a holiday market with local vendors, performances, special appearances from the North Pole at the annual tree lighting ceremony at 8 p.m. on the front lawn. Guests can also enjoy drinks and food from vendors inside Heights Public Market. Free entry, purchase the kids zone wrist band in advance for $25. https://tinyurl.com/4j2wakdx

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Build-A-Bear for a Cause

5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Build-A-Bear, 28163 Paseo Drive, Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel. Help bring a smile to a child in the ABC program at local elementary schools. Build a bear or make a donation and a bear will be built for you. The goal is to build 200 bears. Santa will be a special guest this year. Venmo @Cindy-ross-0. 813-949-5700 or email cindy@rpandg.com

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco. https://tinyurl.com/sjaueuam

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Disney music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble

7 a.m. Nov. 26. Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. The 12th annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble features a 5K run/walk beginning at 7 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m., along with a virtual 5K option. Proceeds support the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s Thriver’s Club for childhood cancer survivors and other healthy living programs. Participants are encouraged to register early; race-day registration is unavailable. $25-$35. https://tinyurl.com/3e6nfn8p

Wiregrass Turkey Trot

7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Kick off Thanksgiving with the 14th annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot, featuring a Tot Trot, 5K and 1-mile fun run, plus music, costume contests, prizes and festive fun for all ages. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit charity, supporting the community while helping participants work up an appetite for their holiday feast. $20-$35. https://tinyurl.com/mt5ts2jz

Raprager Farm’s Holiday Extravaganza

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Raprager Farms: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. Holiday lights across the barn and Farmville, Santa visits on select dates, story time with Mrs. Claus, hayrides with caroling elves, seasonal treats and the Kris Kringle Market offer a colorful local holiday feature. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Led Zeppelin (6:30 p.m.) and Grateful Dead (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

1983’s Motors on MacDill: Cars & Coffee

8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. Motors on MacDill, 2616 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Guests can meet fellow car enthusiasts and explore a lineup of classic cars, vintage icons, custom builds and modern exotics. The event will also feature a Toys for Tots toy drive, and attendees are encouraged to bring a toy.