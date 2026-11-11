5 things to know before you go: Sanding Ovations 2026

TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptures will take on the songs and sounds that have shaped generations when Sanding Ovations: “Music Is the Key” returns to Treasure Island Beach. The festival runs Nov. 19-22, with an encore weekend Nov. 27-29.

Here are five things to know before you go.

1. It’s free, family-friendly and full of music

Master sand sculptors from around the globe will build music-themed sculptures, with each piece telling part of the story of music through the years. The free festival also has live music, food, local vendors, a craft marketplace, a kite festival and a fireworks display. The Sanding Ovations Stage will feature local favorites, tribute bands and members of The Florida Orchestra.

Highlights include:

• Friday, Nov. 20: The Higher Standards (4 p.m.), The Headbang (6:15 p.m.) and Spazmatics (8:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 21: Alex Whalen (11:45 a.m.), St. Pete Sons (2 p.m.), Stonegrey (4:15 p.m.), Seranation (6:30 p.m.) and Crawling, a Linkin Park tribute band (8:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, Nov. 22: The Applebutter Express (noon), Motel Funk (2:15 p.m.), and The Florida Orchestra Brass Quintet members (4:30 p.m.)

2. The fun starts before opening day

This year the event has early events. Meet the Masters is Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at WAVES Beach Bar inside The Bilmar Beach Resort. Tickets for Meet the Masters are $20. They include hors d’oeuvres and beer from sponsors, with a cash bar for cocktails. You can buy them online, at Treasure Island City Hall (10451 Gulf Blvd.) or at the door. On Thursday, Nov. 19, is a Silent Dance Party.

3. A silent dance party opens the festival

The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Sanding Ovations Stage. Guests wear glowing wireless headphones, pick a channel and switch stations to see who is dancing to what. Glowing kites will drift overhead as the sun sets over the Gulf. Headphones cost $10 each and quantities are limited. You can reserve a pair online (https://tinyurl.com/5bb6mpxk) or pick one up the night of the event.

4. Plan your parking (and expect to pay by card)

Parking near the beach is limited, so organizers are steering visitors to free shuttles. Parking, event bars and merchandise are cashless, so bring a credit or debit card.

Free shuttles: Park at Treasure Bay (10315 Paradise Blvd.), Paradise Lutheran Church (10255 Paradise Blvd.) or The Club at Treasure Island (400 Treasure Island Causeway). Shuttles run about every 15 to 30 minutes, depending on traffic. The church lot opens at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday, Nov. 20: 4 to 11 p.m., Treasure Bay and The Club only

Saturday, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Encore weekend (Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29): 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunset Beach shuttle: Park at the Bay Shore Drive lot, the 77th-80th Avenue lot, the 80th Terrace lot or the 82nd Avenue pickup lot. Walk to the Beach Pavilion to catch the shuttle. It runs Saturdays and Sundays only, with the same hours as above.

Walking distance: Treasure Island Park, next to the Community Center off 104th Avenue, charges $30 for event parking, cards only. It’s open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21. It’s open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and on the encore weekend’s Saturday and Sunday. Metered spots are available at the Community Center (One Park Place at 106th Avenue), St. Pete Municipal Beach (112th Avenue), Gulf Front Park (10400 Gulf Blvd.), Sandpiper Lot (100th Avenue) and City Hall. Flat-rate event parking is available at the Thunderbird Beach Resort lot (10700 Gulf Blvd.) and in privately owned lots at Sunset Beach (9701 1st St. E.) and downtown near the clock tower on 107th Avenue.

Madeira Beach: Paid lots at John’s Pass Park and the city lot at 130th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard are available Saturdays and Sundays only, via ParkMobile.

Ride share: Drop-off and pickup is at City Hall, 10451 Gulf Blvd.

5. The Encore Weekend adds football, and kids get free lessons

New this year, the All-American Encore Weekend (Nov. 27-29) brings college football rivalry watch parties to the beach. The sculptures will still be standing, and vendors will be set up. The schedule is:

Friday, Nov. 27: Florida vs. Florida State watch party at 3:30 p.m., followed by live music at Sloppy Joe’s

Saturday, Nov. 28: Michigan vs. Ohio State watch party at noon, followed by 90s Surge at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: an NFL game (to be determined) at 1 p.m., followed by Earth to Mars, a Bruno Mars tribute band, at 4:15 p.m.

Young artists can take free sand sculpting and kite-flying lessons on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Meet at the Merchandise Tent. Buckets and tools are donated by Windworks of John’s Pass and are available while supplies last. Lessons will not be held during the Encore Weekend.

Visit SandingOvationsMastersCup.com for the full schedule and updates.