Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unwraps the magic of the holiday season

TAMPA — This holiday season, the lights shine brighter than ever before at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town, creating perfect opportunities to make meaningful memories and traditions with family. Running select days from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4, the park transforms into a dazzling holiday spectacular, featuring millions of lights, festive treats, award-winning shows, and merry rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Christmas Town festivities are free with park admission. Single-day tickets start at $61.99. To purchase tickets, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town will offer a variety of new activities, like A Verry Merry Cirque show, Lights of Wonder drone show, and the Christmas Town Market, featuring local artisans. Returning this year, the Skyride will light up the night with twinkling lights, providing guests with breathtaking views of Busch Gardens decorated in its best holiday décor or get a festive ride on the Holly Jolly Express where guests can sing along to cheerful carols and enjoy the sounds of the season on this brightly decorated locomotive. Guests can also enjoy nighttime rides on fan-favorite attractions and coasters like Iron Gwazi, Phoenix Rising, and more. The magic of the holidays continues with beloved seasonal experiences like Mrs. Claus’ Storytime, stunning shows like Christmas on Ice, and meeting holiday favorites like Santa Claus and Rudolph and Friends.

Seasonal treats like hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies exclusive to Christmas Town will add extra holiday cheer to the celebration. This year, guests can delight in delicious holiday-inspired menu items and sip on cheerful Christmas Town craft cocktails available throughout the park starting at 4 p.m. during event nights. Visitors can also experience festive specialty dining options from a traditional Thanksgiving Feast overlooking the Serengeti to getting to meet Rudolph and his friends while enjoying a delicious menu. Ring in the new year during the New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring live entertainment or the family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve with exciting experiences just for the kids.

“This time of the year is all about spending time with those we hold dear, and there is no better place to ring in the season than with us at Busch Gardens,” said Brian Bacica, park president at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Christmas Town is Tampa Bay’s best holiday tradition that allows families to celebrate and create long-lasting memories while exploring dazzling lights and delicious bites.”

To learn more about Christmas Town, visit ChristmasTown.com.