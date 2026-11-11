Great Gingerbread Build-Off to benefit Manatee Habitat for Humanity

BRADENTON — The construction industry, local businesses and the community will come together for a holiday competition with a big purpose on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Manatee Technical College’s Cantrell Hall.

The Great Gingerbread Build-Off 2026 is a live team-building competition where teams will have two hours to transform gingerbread, icing, sweets and plenty of imagination into extraordinary edible structures and scenes.

Teams will have two hours to create their gingerbread masterpiece. Up to 40 teams may participate, with a maximum of eight participants per team. At least two-thirds of every completed project must be edible. When the official clock expires, teams will leave the competition area while the judging panel evaluates the creations.

Celebrity judges will select the winning builds, cash prizes will be awarded and the completed creations will be sold to raise additional funds. Cash awards are: first place, $1,500; second place, $1,000; and third place, $750.

Proceeds from The Gingerbread Build-Off will support the 2027 Women Build Manatee County Habitat for Humanity’s annual campaign that empowers women from all walks of life to come together to help provide a single mother and her family with a safe, affordable place to call home.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the National Association of Women in Construction’s NSFS scholarship program, which provides educational scholarships.

For more information or to register, visit WBGingerbread.org.