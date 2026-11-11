Manatee Clerk hosts free community shred day Nov. 14

BRADENTON — Residents are invited to a free drive-thru event to securely destroy sensitive documents and hard drives on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton.

The event allows people to safely dispose of personal documents containing sensitive information and destroy hard drives removed from computers or laptops, helping protect against identity theft and fraud.

What to know before you arrive:

• No need to arrive early. Come anytime during the event. With two shred trucks on-site, everyone in line before closing will be served.

• Residential shredding only; no commercial or business services.

• Bring up to two boxes per vehicle, each about the size of a standard Bankers Box (12 by 10 by 15 inches). Documents can come in any container.

• Don’t tape boxes or knot bags before the event.

• Stay in your vehicle. The event doesn’t accept drop-offs; staff and volunteers will securely place your items into a bin for shredding or destruction.

• No need to remove paper clips, staples, rubber bands, labels or file tabs.

• All document shredding takes place on-site.

What to Bring:

• Personal documents with sensitive information (any color or paper type)

• Old tax returns, W-2s, and 1099 forms

• Bank statements, cancelled checks, and credit card statements

• Pay stubs and employment records

• Social Security cards, birth and death certificates

• Medical records, insurance policies and explanation of benefits (EOBs)

• Pre-approved credit offers

• Plastic credit cards and expired IDs

• Hard drives (must be removed from computers or devices)

Items NOT Accepted:

• Binders

• Junk mail, magazines or newspapers

• Wet or damp paper

• Business or commercial documents

• Electronics (laptops, computers, monitors, etc.)

On-site shredding will be provided by Shred-Medic, an NAID AAA Certified secure document destruction company, ensuring all materials are destroyed safely and securely.

Clerk’s Community Shred Day is sponsored by the Office of Angel Colonneso, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County each spring and fall.