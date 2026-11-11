‘Rocky’ in Concert to visit Van Wezel

SARASOTA — TCG Entertainment will present “Rocky” in Concert on Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

“Rocky” in Concert brings the ultimate underdog story to life like never before. Attendees will watch the original “Rocky” on the big screen as Bill Conti’s legendary score, including the iconic “Gonna Fly Now,” is performed live by a full symphony orchestra. Celebrate the franchise that has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office, three Academy Awards, and 10 Oscar nominations.

This cinematic and musical event delivers every triumph, heartbreak, and adrenaline-fueled moment with knockout power, capturing the ambition, passion, and determination that has made “Rocky” a global phenomenon for generations.