The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report

Guide bites

Capt. Cody Albright (727) 992-3918: Capt. Cody found the kings and loads of schooling Spanish mackerel spread out from as close as 500 yards off the beach at Honeymoon Island to 9 miles offshore. Chumming and fishing big live baits is producing kings 12 to 20 pounds, with small baits getting all the Spanish mackerel you could ask for. On the inshore side, he’s been putting his anglers on lots of redfish along the Pasco coastline, with schools between 30 and 60 fish not unusual. They are in deeper water against mangrove lines. There have been some large trout hanging out in the same spots, with fish to 22 inches landed on recent charters. The snook have been in backwaters like around the Energy Management Center in Port Richey and in the rivers. Live sardines have been taking them and large fish, including one that measured 36 inches, have been landed on his trips. Lots of bull sharks have been in the shallows north of the Cotee River. Capt. Cody thinks they are feeding on the schools of redfish. Most he’s seeing are between 4 and 6 feet long.

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports that inshore fishing has been strong over the past week. Large numbers of reds and trout have been landed on half-day trips. The trout have been on hard bottom with rock and patches of grass and some have been of very nice size. White DOA jerk baits or a popping cork with a white soft plastic below it have been working nicely. Reds are all over the bars and rocky island shorelines, schooling and often working behind schools of mullet. Live pinfish or sardines have been getting them. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite is very good starting on rocks and hard-bottom breaks in 24 feet of water. Work out to 40 feet if needed, where keeper-sized hogfish can be added to the catch.

Capt. Matt Cowden (727) 534-6603: Capt. Matt says it is fall redfish time, and it’s going to be his go-to fish until it gets too cold, when the big, winter trout will take their place. Some of the big, winter trout already are showing up and staging in deeper pockets, so everything is on track. A good tactic on the redfish schools now is to find the schools of mullet and get live or cut baits, as well as artificials behind them, as the reds are mingling with the mullet. It’s a common pattern, with the reds using the disturbance caused by the big schools of mullet to flush baitfish, crabs and shrimp out of hiding so the reds can gobble them up.

Tackle shop roundup

The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Capt. Bill says the water along the Pasco coast is warm enough to keep the snook happy and active feeders. They have been stacked in creeks and along the Gulf channels, as they’ve had no need to make a big move to warmer backwaters yet, extending the snook bite this season. Anglers fishing from the bank on the Cotee River have been taking them on live shrimp, even mid-day in places like Sims Park. Jigs also have taken a few. Seawalls and docks along the river also are producing reds and trout. Grass beds at Gulf Harbors and near Anclote Key have been producing some nice trout catches. Sheepshead are showing up in bigger numbers around rocks and docks in canals. Live fiddler crabs are the top bait for them and anglers can look forward to them as a go-to species through winter inshore, as well as on the artificial reefs offshore.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports that the Spanish mackerel showed up in force over the past week, with many customers hammering the fish off Fred Howard Park, around Three Rooker Bar and other spots along the coast. He suspects the north end of Anclote Key may be another likely spot to connect with them this week. Plenty of trout are being reported by anglers fishing the grass flats from the Anclote area south, including at Fred Howard Park. The keepers are there, though some note that a lot of undersized fish are in the mix. Jigs with soft plastics or live shrimp are good baits-jigs being the weapon that allows anglers to sample a greater area in less time to locate the bigger fish.