The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report

Cool nights and more fishable weather in the forecast could be just what we need to see some fall kingfish action. The annual Old Salt King of the Beach kingfish tourney is this weekend and the catch reports will tell us what we need to know.

If the weather cooperates, boats will be able to sample the action unhindered. Historically, the tournament seems to attract high winds and big seas, so here’s hoping Mother Nature is in a good mood.

The fall king run is one of the most anticipated fisheries among anglers and when it is on, fish can school just off the beaches and work into the bay up to the Skyway Bridge, where some surprisingly large ones are landed from the Skyway pier, so one doesn’t have to be a boater to get in on the action, or even compete in the tournament.

Guide bites

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George says his fishing is split between outside areas along the bay shorelines and backwaters, including canals, back bayous and rivers. He notes we are in that annual transition when fish begin to work into more protected backwater areas for warmth, even though water temperatures are still relatively warm. Redfish have been making up the bulk of his catches over the past week, though snook and trout also are in the mix. Cut bait and live sardines have been taking the reds along mangroves and under docks, with small pods of up to about five fish common. Some of the fish landed have been oversized. The snook like the live sardines best. Trout are on the grass-bottom flats with scattered sand holes in 5 to 6 feet of water. He’s taking them on live sardines and Sea Shad soft-plastic paddle tails on jigs. About 6 or 10 trout landed have been undersized. Mangrove snapper fishing has been decent, and his anglers have been connecting along mangroves when the water is up, around dock and bridge pilings, as well as submerged rock piles. He’s been using pieces of shrimp and scaled sardines. It looks like the sheepshead population is at a point where targeting them could be a good bet. More and more are being seen around structure in the bay. Shrimp and fiddler crabs are the top baits for them. While his anglers have not been able to entice them to bite, there still are tarpon in the bay, with fish up to about 50 pounds rolling on the surface.

Tackle shop roundup

Gandy Bait & Tackle (813-839-5551): Bill reports that customers over the past week reported that the trout and snook bite slowed, but that the redfish action remained pretty good. Fishing mangroves on high water, along with oyster bars, has been the ticket, with catches made on both sides of the bay above the Gandy and Howard Frankland bridges. Some did well working the Rocky Creek area above the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Bill suspects dryer weather this week should see Bay salinity levels bounce back and that likely will spark the action all around. It also may bring Spanish mackerel back into the bay from the saltier areas near the Skyway Bridge out to the mouth where they retreated after rains last week. Look for snook divided between outside bars, points and mangroves to backwater areas like creeks, rivers and canals. Offshore, there have been reports of anglers fishing wrecks picking up some nice cobia, along with some permit. This week should tell us what’s going on with the kingfish. There were anglers picking them up here and there in the Gulf at the end of last month, but things shut down when the rain arrived. The King of the Beach kingfish tournament runs Nov. 12-14 and everyone is hoping the fish are here in force.

Riviera Bait & Tackle (727-954-6365): Jacob says the redfish fish bite has been the best thing going in the bay, with catches being made in many areas. Live shrimp and pinfish have been the top baits, though fishing with artificial baits early in the day also has been productive. Snook are taking live sardines best. While they have been along flooded mangroves along bay shores, more and more are tucking into the rivers, creeks, canals and backwaters as we move closer to cooler weather. The bridges in the southern part of the bay have been producing a few pompano on jigs, along with Spanish mackerel that have been running 12 to 19 inches. Offshore, hogfish have been a good bet on rocky bottom and ledges in 65 feet of water and a few have connected with kingfish. Many offshore anglers note that there are a lot of sharks taking their baits.