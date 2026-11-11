Theater review: Cinderella

In a recent movie review, I argued that the Walt Disney Productions’ version of “Cinderella” has monopolized the cultural zeitgeist for three quarters of a century. Disney’s animated musical fantasy film celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, having been originally released in theaters in 1950.

While I still believe that any mention of Cinderella will unavoidably evoke images from Disney’s adaptation, I overlooked another version of the folk tale that dates back to roughly the same time. In 1957, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein — widely considered the greatest theater-writing team of the 20th century — crafted their only collaborative effort written specifically for television. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” broadcast live in color on March 31, 1957, was based upon the 1697 French version “Cendrillon, ou la petite pantoufle de verre” by Charles Perrault. That’s the same version used by Walt Disney Productions in their animated feature film. For the 1957 television special, Rodgers wrote the music and Hammerstein provided the book and lyrics. Julie Andrews played the title role. More than 100 million people watched the broadcast, which was only aired once.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” has been periodically revised, remade for television twice, and has been adapted for the stage several times, resulting in several different renditions. The version currently being presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre was adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman. It is an ambitious, visually arresting, and creatively staged production that boasts exquisite choreography, fantastic costumes and outstanding performances.

The core rags-to-riches, dreams-can-come-true story remains: Cinderella, portrayed by Hope Lelekacs, is perpetually victimized by her cruel stepmother and her narcissistic, malicious stepsisters. Forced into domestic servitude, her stepfamily exploits and abuses her while simultaneously gaslighting her by telling her they’re showing mercy by allowing her to continue living with them following her father’s death. A chance encounter with Prince Christopher, played by Alexander Lodge, leaves Cinderella dreaming of a better life, though she cannot imagine how to escape her current situation.

But then it is revealed that in celebration of Prince Christopher’s 21st birthday, there will be a ball — and all the young women of the kingdom are invited to attend the soiree. This may sound a little cringe to modern ears, but what are you going to do: the story is centuries old, after all. The event has been orchestrated by Christopher’s parents, who are hoping to find a suitable bride for the heir to the throne.

Cinderella plans on attending the ball, but her stepmother (Valerie Lauser) forbids it. Meanwhile, her stepsisters, Grace (Bianca Rotondo) and Joy (Katrina Young), prepare for the event, each hoping to charm the prince into a marriage proposal.

This version places more responsibility on Cinderella. Instead of depending upon the classic fairy godmother popping in and functioning as a deus ex machina when Cinderella is at her lowest point, the Briggs adaptation uses the character as a catalyst. Here, the fairy godmother (Sadra Bostick) helps Cinderella see that she must act to shape her own destiny. It’s a subtle change, but it is a step toward giving our browbeaten, subjugated domestic hostage some agency.

Lelekacs is fantastic in the lead role, making this production a must-see for local theatergoers. This show could soar on her performance alone — but it doesn’t need to, because there are many other standouts in the cast. The chemistry between Lelekacs and Lodge is tuned to the perfect frequency: It’s neither too sensual nor too schmaltzy. Their connection is one of genuine fascination at the discovery of someone worthy of their love.

As the stepmother, Lauser brings an appropriate amount of malice and selfishness to the role. There is a comic aspect to her cruelty, though, and in the moments she is attempting to woo Lionel (Newton Arcilla), Prince Christopher’s herald, she is downright hysterical.

And then there’s Young and Rotondo, the stepsisters, who practically steal the show. I’m sure when asked, most people would point to “In My Own Little Corner,” “The Sweetest Sounds,” or “Ten Minutes Ago” as their favorite song from this production, but I’d probably choose “Stepsister’s Lament.”

The set is breathtaking, and the costumes are gorgeous. The choreography is sensational.

Troy Reamsnyder directs this production for Eight O’Clock Theatre. In his notes, he explains about how stories have the ability to transport us to extraordinary places and to introduce us to characters with whom we may identify.

“Theater allows us to create something extraordinary together, transforming ordinary spaces into enchanted worlds and giving audiences a chance to experience the wonder that first drew so many of us to the stage,” Reamsnyder writes. “‘Cinderella’ reminds us that grace is not weakness, kindness is a choice, and our circumstances do not have to define who we become.”

Do yourself a favor and experience Eight O’Clock Theatre’s marvelous production of “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” running through Nov. 15, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets and information, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.