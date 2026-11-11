Winter Wonderland comes to downtown Bradenton

Winter Wonderland will transform Bradenton’s historic Old Main Street into a festive holiday destination on Saturday, Dec. 5. Guests can enjoy live holiday performances, shop for unique gifts from local vendors and savor a variety of food and seasonal treats. As snow falls from the sky, children can experience the magic of winter in Florida by racing down the snow slide and playing in a winter-inspired wonderland. With carnival games for the kids, 18 food, dessert and drink vendors for the foodies, larger than life photo ops for social media lovers, and a classic Christmas tree in the center of it, there’s something for everyone, including a costume contest with winner gift baskets from downtown businesses.

Main Stage Performances

5:00-5:20 p.m. — Dance Alliance of Bradenton

5:25-5:45 p.m. — Vita School of Dance

5:50-6:10 p.m. — OPEN

6:15-7:05 p.m. — Honeybear Dance Team & Celebration Troupe

7:10-7:30 p.m. — Trinity United Methodist Church Bell Ringers

7:35-8:00 p.m. — MSA Ballerinas

Side Street Stage Performances

5:00-5:40 p.m. — Nora Bear

5:45-6:35 p.m. — Trevor Bystrom & Nora Bear

6:40-7:10 p.m. — OPEN

7:15-7:45 p.m. — Magic of Manatee

Third Ave. Stage Performances

5:00-6:00 p.m. — Slick Motion Dancers

6:00-7:00 p.m. — Community Christian School

7:00-8:00 p.m. — Rowlette Middle School

Singers will be caroling around the Christmas tree all night.