Around town: Beaches news briefs

Gulf Beach Masons ‘adopt’ school, teacher

MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 has adopted Gulf Beaches Elementary School through its Adopt-A-School initiative. The lodge also has chosen Heather McShane, a teacher at the school, to support through its Adopt-A-Teacher program.

The lodge says it hopes that by supporting both the school and an individual teacher, it can make a meaningful contribution to students and families.

The lodge has served the Gulf Beaches area for 76 years. It follows the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth.

Photos: Members of Gulf Beach Lodge with Ms. McShane / Howard Knapp presenting Lodge Banner which will hang on the school property.

Lodge helps keep Pinellas beautiful

Members and friends of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge on Madeira Beach recently cleaned up a stretch of road the lodge has adopted. As part of the Keep Pinellas Beautiful initiative, the lodge has adopted two separate stretches of local public space: a one-mile section of Duhme Road and a one-mile portion of the Pinellas Trail. Eight times each year, lodge members exchange their customary Masonic attire for bright orange safety vests, work gloves, and trash bags as they head outdoors to help keep these areas clean and welcoming.

Gulf Beaches Library sets events

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has scheduled these events:

Weekly • Writers Group: 10 a.m. Mondays. • Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2 and younger, and 10:30 a.m. Fridays for ages 2 to 4. • Adult Coloring Book Group: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. • Mahjong: 11 a.m. Thursdays. New and returning players are welcome. • Investment Club: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. • Meditation: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays. • Scrabble: 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. • Uno Club: 2 p.m. Fridays.

Special events • Book Lovers Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The book is “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue. • Open Mic: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. • International Movie: Wednesday, Nov. 18. The film is “Il Nido” (Italian). • Energy Abundance Book Club: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Title to be announced. • Collage Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Materials provided. • A Novel Book Club: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. The book is “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros. The club meets every two weeks. • Adult Watercolor Class: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Materials provided. The cost is $30. • Mindful Connection: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Learn how to pause and connect with yourself.

The library accepts donations of gently used books but not textbooks. For more information, visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org or find the library on Facebook, X and Instagram.

TradeWinds spa opens

ST. PETE BEACH — TradeWinds Resort has opened Serenity Sands Spa. It’s the latest addition at the beachside resort, following the opening of Shelldon’s Discovery Cove this fall and six new restaurants last year.

“Serenity Sands Spa is about making wellness approachable,” said Jennifer Boisclair, the resort’s director of spa and retail. “We want every guest to feel like a VIP.”

Scott Robbins, the resort’s managing director, led the design, which draws on the colors and textures of the Gulf-front property.

“We wanted to offer our guests a dedicated wellness component to the TradeWinds experience,” Robbins said.

To mark the opening, guests who book a stay of two or more nights will receive a $200 credit toward eligible spa services with promo code SPA200.

The spa is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and holiday hours may vary. To book a treatment, visit tradewindsresort.com/explore/serenity-sands-spa.

Indian Shores sets clean-out day

The town will hold a Clean-Out Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, so residents can get rid of unwanted bulk items and household debris.

Condominium residents and property managers should place items where they are clearly visible and easy to reach for the Waste Connections crew, town officials said.

Accepted items: • Furniture • Mattresses and box springs • Household bulk items • Nonhazardous household debris • Grills (no propane tanks)

Not accepted: • Paint and household chemicals • Tires and rims • Televisions • Fluorescent light bulbs • Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or anything containing Freon • Other hazardous materials

Sea Dog Brewing celebrates second ‘Taste’ win

TREASURE ISLAND — Sea Dog Brewing Co. has taken the top spot in the Taste of the Beaches for the second consecutive year. It won with a Texas beef barbecue sandwich and a pint.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced the results Oct. 27 during a wrap-up party at Sea Dog. The 2026 winners were:

• Sea Dog Brewing Co., Treasure Island • Angry Pepper Waterside, Madeira Beach • Chill Restaurant & Bar, St. Pete Beach • Coco’s Crush, Indian Rocks Beach • Taco Bus, Treasure Island

At the party, the chamber presented a check to Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside, this year’s nonprofit beneficiary. A portion of the event’s proceeds supports the group’s work helping local families buy homes.

The event, held Oct. 3-11, offered $10 tastes at restaurants across the beach communities.

Meeting the mayor for conversation

MADEIRA BEACH — Join Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks for Conversations with the Mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 17. There’s no agenda, no presentations, and no podium.

Just conversation with neighbors and city leadership.

The informal gathering, at 11 a.m. at DeLosa’s Pizzeria, is an opportunity to connect with your neighbors, discuss ideas, ask questions, and learn more about the projects and priorities shaping Madeira Beach.

Whether you have a topic you’d like to discuss or simply want to listen and learn, everyone is welcome.