Celebrate the season at Legoland Florida Resort with drone show, Rap Battle & more

WINTER HAVEN — It’s time to brick the halls as Legoland Florida Resort presents its Christmas Bricktacular, returning on select dates from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3. Legoland Florida is at 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven.

Christmas Bricktacular features holly jolly Lego décor, festive entertainment, hands-on activities and beloved holiday Lego Holiday characters, all centered around a towering 30-foot-tall Lego Christmas tree.

“The holidays are a special time for families, and at Legoland Florida Resort, we want to give them a chance to step away from the seasonal hustle, slow down, and make time to play together. It’s a chance to create meaningful moments and build memories that will last long after the holiday season has ended,” said Brian Bacica, president of Legoland Florida Resort. “From helping refuel Santa’s reindeer to waving to Lego Santa as he lights up the night sky, Christmas Bricktacular is filled with playful experiences that bring families together. It’s an opportunity for guests of all ages to share in the magic of the season, create lasting memories, and enjoy holiday fun through the power of play.”

This year, Legoland Florida Resort Christmas Bricktacular introduces new interactive experiences and entertainment, including:

• Festive drone show featuring Lego Santa: Watch Lego Santa take to the skies during an all-new Christmas drone show.

• Reindeer Refuel: Build a magical Lego carrot to help Santa’s reindeer travel the night skies.

• The resort’s first-ever Rap Battle Show: Dance along as jolly beats take over the theme park during an all-new high energy Rap Battle Show.

• Interactive light trail: Follow an enchanting light trail featuring Lego brick-building activities along the way.

• Lego brick-building activities: Get creative with hands-on Lego builds throughout the celebration.

• Seasonal food and drink: Enjoy exclusive seasonal food and drinks, including Lego minifigure inspired items.

Fan-favorite holiday traditions return this year, bringing back merry moments throughout the resort:

• Towering Lego Christmas tree: Marvel at the more than 30-foot-tall brick-built centerpiece glowing with twinkling lights.

• Shows and entertainment: Sing, dance and celebrate with returning favorites, including Festival of Flurries and Holly Hype Dance Party.

• Lego Santa and holiday friends: Snap “elfies” with Lego Santa and his holiday Minifigure friends.

• Holiday Lego models and photo ops: Discover seasonal Lego creations throughout the park, including brick-built reindeer, a larger-than-life wreath and other festive décor.

Christmas Bricktacular event dates include Nov. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 18–31; and Jan. 1, 2 and 3.

Legoland Florida Resort Christmas Bricktacular is included with general park admission and annual passes. For event details, tickets and overnight packages, visit Legoland.com/Florida.