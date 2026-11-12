Happening this weekend: Bay Area concerts and events

Nov. 13
Erik Lewin
Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m.
Clearwater Comedy Club, Clearwater.
www.clearwatercomedyclub.com
Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert
Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince
Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park.
www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center
Jake Clark
Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m.
Sunshine City Comedy Club, St. Pete Beach.
www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com
Deer Tick
Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Bayboro Brewing Co., St. Petersburg.
www.bayborobrewing.com
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
themahaffey.com
Doja Cat
Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
Sam Morrow
Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.
skipperssmokehouse.com
R&B Only
Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.
www.theritzybor.com
Nov. 14
Sam Robbins
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.
wileyhouseconcerts.org
Floyd Nation
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Here Come the Mummies
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Dunedin Wines the Blues
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m.
Pioneer Park, Dunedin.
winesthebluesdunedin.com
Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.
www.jannuslive.com
UB40
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
themahaffey.com
CountryLIVE
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs.
tarponarts.org
Jimmy Eat World
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
www.livenation.com
Pain of Truth
Saturday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
www.theorpheum.com
MOMIX Botanica
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org
Nine Days
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.
skipperssmokehouse.com
Bryce Alakai
Nov. 14-15, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.
www.theritzybor.com
Nov. 15
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage
Sunday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Reggae Sound Splash with The Legendary Wailers
Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m.
The BayCare Sound, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
“Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
Through Nov. 15
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
LargoArts.com
The Wrecks
Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.
www.jannuslive.com
Flip Flop Opera: From Page to Stage
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs.
tarponarts.org
Fireworks
Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
www.theorpheum.com
Continuing
“The Cottage”
Through Dec. 13
Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.
www.earlybirddinnertheater.com
“Meteor Shower”
Through Nov. 22
American Stage Theatre, St. Petersburg.
Americanstage.org
“The Da Vinci Code”
Through Dec. 6
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.
freefalltheatre.com
“Peter and the Starcatcher”
Through Nov. 22
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org