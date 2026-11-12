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CENTRO
Julian Junior Marvin brings The Legendary Wailers to Reggae Sound Splash at The Sound on Nov. 15.

Julian Junior Marvin brings The Legendary Wailers to Reggae Sound Splash at The Sound on Nov. 15. [ Photo courtesy of PARADISE ARTISTS ]

Happening this weekend: Bay Area concerts and events

By Tampa Bay Beacons

2 hours ago

Nov. 13

Erik Lewin

Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m.

Clearwater Comedy Club, Clearwater.

www.clearwatercomedyclub.com

Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert

Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince

Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park.

www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center

Jake Clark

Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m.

Sunshine City Comedy Club, St. Pete Beach.

www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

Deer Tick

Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Bayboro Brewing Co., St. Petersburg.

www.bayborobrewing.com

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

themahaffey.com

Doja Cat

Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.

www.ticketmaster.com

Sam Morrow

Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.

skipperssmokehouse.com

R&B Only

Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.

www.theritzybor.com

Nov. 14

Sam Robbins

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.

wileyhouseconcerts.org

Floyd Nation

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Here Come the Mummies

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Dunedin Wines the Blues

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m.

Pioneer Park, Dunedin.

winesthebluesdunedin.com

Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.

www.jannuslive.com

UB40

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

themahaffey.com

CountryLIVE

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs.

tarponarts.org

Jimmy Eat World

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

www.livenation.com

Pain of Truth

Saturday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

www.theorpheum.com

MOMIX Botanica

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa.

strazcenter.org

Nine Days

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.

skipperssmokehouse.com

Bryce Alakai

Nov. 14-15, 10 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.

www.theritzybor.com

Nov. 15

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Sunday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Reggae Sound Splash with The Legendary Wailers

Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m.

The BayCare Sound, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

“Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Through Nov. 15

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.

LargoArts.com

The Wrecks

Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.

www.jannuslive.com

Flip Flop Opera: From Page to Stage

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs.

tarponarts.org

Fireworks

Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

www.theorpheum.com

Continuing

“The Cottage”

Through Dec. 13

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.

www.earlybirddinnertheater.com

“Meteor Shower”

Through Nov. 22

American Stage Theatre, St. Petersburg.

Americanstage.org

“The Da Vinci Code”

Through Dec. 6

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.

freefalltheatre.com

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

Through Nov. 22

The Straz Center, Tampa.

strazcenter.org

Author
Author
Tampa Bay Beacons
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