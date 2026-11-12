John Cusack to attend ‘Say Anything’ screening at Capitol

CLEARWATER — An evening with John Cusack, which will include a screening of the film “Say Anything,” is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

A post-screening Q&A will be hosted by Charley Belcher. Tickets start at $76.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

With an impressive body of work spanning the course of three decades, John Cusack has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles. Cusack first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980s film classics such as “Say Anything,” “The Sure Thing” and “Sixteen Candles.” Following these roles, Cusack successfully shed his teen-heartthrob image by demonstrating his ability to expand his film repertoire by starring in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies including “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” and “Gross Pointe Blank.”

In recent years, Cusack has starred in a wide variety of films, including Bill Pohland’s “Love and Mercury” in which he played iconic Beach Boys songwriter and musician Brian Wilson, and in David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Some of his other feature film credits include “The Frozen Ground,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “War Inc.,” “Grace Is Gone,” “The Ice Harvest,” “Runaway Jury,” “Identity, Max,” “Cradle Will Rock,” and “The Thin Red Line.”

Released in 1989, “Say Anything,” stars Cusack as well as Ione Skye and John Mahoney. The film tells the story of high school senior Lloyd Dobler (Cusack) who wants nothing more than to go out with beautiful and intelligent Dian Court (Skye). Lloyd attempts to win her heart over the objections of her over-protective father (Mahoney) before Diane leaves for a scholarship in England. The film was directed by Cameron Crowe, making his directorial debut.