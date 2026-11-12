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Leslie Jones takes the stage at Tampa Theatre on Nov. 20.

Leslie Jones takes the stage at Tampa Theatre on Nov. 20. [ Photo courtesy of TAMPA THEATRE ]

Leslie Jones to perform at Tampa Theatre

By Tampa Bay Beacons

2 hours ago

TAMPA — AEG will present comedian Leslie Jones on Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $40. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Jones — a three-time Emmy nominee and SNL alum — is on the road with her “I’m Hot Tour.” Jones has earned a Writer’s Guild Award and she is a NAACP Award nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live.” She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Jones appeared on the HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death.” In January 2023, she kicked off a new era of “The Daily Show” as the program’s first guest host. In 2021, she starred opposite Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” for which she won an MTV Movie Award and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

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