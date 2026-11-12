Looking ahead: A&E concerts and events

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice. Contact presenting venue for event updates.

PINELLAS

Clearwater

• “The Cottage,” through Dec. 13, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $60 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

• Brad Williams, Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• O.A.R., Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $52.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Erik Lewin, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert; Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Sam Robbins, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Floyd Nation, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Here Come the Mummies, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Reggae Sound Splash with The Legendary Wailers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Lindsey Stirling, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Russ Taff & Steve Taylor, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Suncoast Jazz Festival, Nov. 20-22, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Visit suncoastjazzfestival.com.

• Ty Herndon, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55.20. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Blue October, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $68.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Jenna Kim Jones, Nov. 20-21, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Air Supply, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $79.74. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• An Evening with John Cusack and screening of “Say Anything,” Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $76.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Jay Nash, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.85. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays; Sunday, Nov. 22, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $68.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Monday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Stray Cats, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $70.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Tape B Presents: Tapesgiving; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis; Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 4-13, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.

• Dave Koz & Friends, Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Samantha Fish, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $70.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Erica Lederman, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• “Fiddler on the Roof,” Dec. 4-20, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $32. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• Dark Star Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $57. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Dunedin

• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m., in Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. The event is free. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Visit winesthebluesdunedin.com.

• Dunedin Celtic Festival, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Tickets are $20 in advance and $27 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.

• Celtic Conundrum, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• The Whispering Tree, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Max Hatt & Edda Glass, Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Aaron English & Sean Taylor, Friday, March 27, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Gulfport

• “The 39 Steps,” Nov. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Dead Set: A Very Jerry Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $23.66. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Fourth annual Very Jerry Christmas featuring Dead Set Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Visit gratefultix.com.

• “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Jan. 14-24, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Hot Tonic Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $35. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “Drinking Habits,” March 11-21, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• The Divas of the ’70s and ’80s, Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30.52. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Vince Converse & Hot Tonic, Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• JP Soars & The Red Hots, Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Friday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “The Golden Girls Musical Parody,” June 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• We May Be Right: The Music of Billy Joel; Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $50. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Summer One Acts 2027, July 8-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Largo

• “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre; through Nov. 15, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $33. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• The Sunkicks, Nov. 27-29, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Death by Chocolate, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Christmas with the King, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• “The Nutcracker,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida, Dec. 19-20, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Jen Kramer’s Magical New Year, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Puppy Pals Live, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $15. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Palm Harbor

• Graeson Mcgaha, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Palm Harbor Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Basile, Jan. 22-23, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

Pinellas Park

• The Honky Tonk Chicks, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Divas3, Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Come What May: A Tribute to Moulin Rouge; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Live From Earth: Pat Benatar & Beyond; Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Get Down On It: A Tribute to Kool & The Gang; Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Voices of Rock, Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• MJ The Illusion: Prince of Pop Tribute; Saturday, March 27, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Eric Clapton Experience, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Shades of Buble: A Tribute to Michael Buble; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Caribbean Chillers Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Sounds of Soul: Motown & Beyond; Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Beautiful Loser: Tribute to Bob Seger; Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Bee Gees Now, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Boss Project: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen; Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince; Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Edge Effect Presents Icons: The Show; Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

Safety Harbor

• The Black Honkeys, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Coco Montoya, Sunday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mikel Paris, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Jeriko Turnpike, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 10th Ave. S., Safety Harbor. Visit crookedthumbbrew.com.

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mike Zito, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Lowdown Brass Band, Saturday, Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Selwyn Birchwood, Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Sugaray Rayford, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Kelli Baker, Sunday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Tinsley Ellis, Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mary Gauthier, Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

St. Pete Beach

• Mike McCarthy, Nov. 11-14, at Coconuts Comedy Club, Tradewinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-360-5653, email coconutscc@aol.com, or visit coconutscomedyclubs.com.

• Jake Clark, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Vien Phommachanh, Nov. 18-21, at Coconuts Comedy Club, Tradewinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-360-5653, email coconutscc@aol.com, or visit coconutscomedyclubs.com.

• Erica Lederman, Nov. 20-21, 8:0 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Kevin Deane, Nov. 27-28, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Paul Farahvar, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Visit www.sikpromotions.com.

• Tayler Yarish, Dec. 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

St. Petersburg

• “The Architecture of The Dalí,” through April 18, 2027, at The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg. Visit TheDali.org.

• “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” through Jan. 3, at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org.

• “Meteor Shower,” through Nov. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” through Dec. 6, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• “Kay WalkingStick: Hudson River School,” through March 21, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit thejamesmuseum.org.

• Lenny Pearce, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Deer Tick, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.27. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $60.35. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.93. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• UB40, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• The Wrecks, Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Periphery, Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $51.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Bleood, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $138.96. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Revivalists, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Inside the Music — Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier; Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• A Magical Cirque Christmas, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.65. Visit themahaffey.com.

• St. Pete Country Fest, Nov. 20-22, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. A general admission 3-day ticket starts as $229.66. Visit stpetecountryfest.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: The Blue Danube & Beyond; Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Spafford, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.18. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Professor Brian Cox: Emergence; Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Buzzcocks, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.69. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Beat, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $59.30. Visit themahaffey.com.

• The inaugural Sunscreen Fantastic Fest and Comic-Con, Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Vendor area access is free. A film festival day pass is $25. Visit festaiv.com/festival/sunscreen-fantastic-fest.

• Silverstein & Story of the Year, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Eli Young Band, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Senses Fail, Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Trisha Paytas, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Lou Gramm, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $49.98. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.

• “Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 4-13, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

• State Champs, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Disney presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert; Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Vienna Light Orchestra, Dec. 10-11, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Lily Rose, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.48. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Twisted Sister featuring Sebastian Bach, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $59.39. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.

• “Anastasia,” Dec. 11-20, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.

• “A Christmas Carol in Concert,” Dec. 11-24, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• Ax and the Hatchetmen, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.43. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Jodeci, Sunday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $89.70. Visit themahaffey.com.

Tarpon Springs

• CountryLIVE, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: From Page to Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rocky Mountain Christmas: John Denver Musical Tribute featuring Ted Vigil, Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney; Saturday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul, Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Deathtrap,” Jan. 15-24, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Voices of Rock, Sunday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Double Duran, Sunday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

HILLSBOROUGH

Plant City

• Kimi Tortuga, Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Jason Stallworth, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Barcode, Sunday, Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Lanny Z, Saturday, Nov. 21, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Tyler Dusek, Sunday, Nov. 22, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Melissa Lee, Friday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Andy Heath, Sunday, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

Ruskin

• Charlie Morris Band with TC Carr, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• Paul Gavin Quartet, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Mark Moultrup Trio with James Suggs, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Jimmy Adler Band, Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Tampa

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” through Nov. 22, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Il Volo, Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $72.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Bowling for Soup, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $46.75. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• “Annie,” Nov. 12-22, in TECO Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Doja Cat, Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $74.95. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Sam Morrow, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• R&B Only, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Jimmy Eat World, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

• Pain of Truth, Saturday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $40.80. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• MOMIX Botanica, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Nine Days, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $30.30 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• Bryce Alakai, Nov. 14-15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $37.79. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Fireworks, Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• George Clanton, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $41.70. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• “Blade Runner Live,” presented by the Avex Ensemble; Wednesday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Ben Bankas, Nov. 18-25, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• ’Twas the Night Before … by Cirque du Soleil, Nov. 18-29, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $65.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Matt Maeson: Watch My Step; Thursday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $42.04. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Leslie Jones, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Tampa Metropolitan Improv, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Tickets are $10. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org.

• The Florida Orchestra: The Blue Danube & Beyond; Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Zinober Hall, USF, 3755 USF Holly Drive MUS 101, Tampa. Tickets are $72. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical,” Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $47.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Know Good, Friday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31.15. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Miss May I & Born of Osiris, Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $38.25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Tickets are $18. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org.

• Sidepiece, Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $36.87. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• “Rocky” in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $66. Visit strazcenter.org.

• The Hails, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• DragonForce, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $50.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Sidepiece, Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $42.16. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Tony Baker, Sunday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m., at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Visit tampa.funnybone.com.

• Blitzkid, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour; Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $60.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical,” Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $47.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• DJ Meredith Marks, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $36.05. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Olga Tañón & El Gran Combo, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $93.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• For King + Country, Sunday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Nick Cannon, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.34. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Croce Plays Croce, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Andrew Dice Clay, Dec. 3-5, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $78.50. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play,” Dec. 3-28, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $91.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Max Amini, Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Wesley Chapel

• The Magic of Eric Eaton, Nov. 13-14, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Shaun Murphy, Nov. 19-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Comedy Magician Niels Sayers, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Shawty Shawty, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Erik Lewin, Dec. 3-5, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Paul Morrissey, Dec. 10-Dec. 12, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Michael Winslow, Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $28.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Kelly “KDubb” Walker, Sunday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Chris Cope, Dec. 31-Jan. 3, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

PASCO

Dade City

• Bay Area Renaissance Festival, Feb. 6-March 21, at the festival grounds, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. Visit bayarearenfest.com.

Hudson

• “Dear Evan Hansen,” through Nov. 15, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Karen Hester as Dolly Parton, Nov. 20-21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 27-Dec. 24, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• New Year’s Brass: Brass Transit; Thursday, Dec. 31, noon and 8 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Lionel Richie Songbook, Jan. 8-9, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Jan. 15-Feb. 21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Charity Lockhart: A Tribute to Whitney & Aretha, Sunday, Feb. 14, noon and 6 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Fortunate Sons: Creedence Clearwater Revival; Feb. 26-27, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Les Misérables,” March 5-April 11, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

New Port Richey

• “Noises Off,” through Nov. 15, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10-20, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• New Year’s Burlesque, Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Two Voices: Eirinn Abu and Pedro Alfonso, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $31. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Feb. 19-28, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” March 26-April 4, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The Producers,” June 4-13, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

Port Richey

• The Jayar Mack Band, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• 12 Strings and a Fiddle, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Michael Allman & Mark Shane: Blues for Christmas; Thursday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

HERNANDO

Brooksville

• Michael Allman Band, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Beer for my Horses, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Pure Zeppelin Experience, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Sting Police, Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

Masaryktown

• Shattered Rock Band, Saturday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., at Masaryk Winery, 19125 Phillips Road, Masaryktown. Visit www.facebook.com/masarykwinery/events.

Spring Hill

• Carmen Ciricillo, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “The Game’s Afoot,” Nov. 20-Dec. 6, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Candy Cane Chaos 2,” Dec. 17-20, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “She Loves Me,” Jan. 15-24, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Dueling Pianos, Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Social Security,” Feb. 19-March 7, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Lucky Stiff,” March 26-April 4, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Rumors,” April 22-May 9, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• The Orlando Rat Pack, Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Nearly Diamond, Saturday, July 221, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Liverpool Live, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

MANATEE

Anna Maria

• “Silent Sky,” Nov. 12-22, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Prescription for Murder,” Jan. 7-24, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “‘Til Beth Do Us Part,” March 4-21, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Social Security,” May 6-16, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

Bradenton

• “This Murder Was Staged,” Nov. 13-22, at Howard Studio Theatre at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 West, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scftheatre112026.

• Beauty School Dropout, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Luck Be a Lady, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic102926.

• Punk Rock Masquerade with Chilled Monkey Brains and Neverless, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Beach Fly, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Holiday Baroque featuring Handel’s Messiah, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic12032026.

• “Anastasia,” Dec. 3-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Evergreen Terrace with Drosera, Thirst, Xerocide and Bitter Man; Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Manatee Community Concert Band: Saturday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/neelmccbii120526.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” Jan. 14-24, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Come From Away,” Jan. 21-31, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Larger Than Life: The Definitive Boy Band Tribute; Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• A Motown Revue with The Soul Sensations, Feb. 9-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $38. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Appropriate,” Feb. 18-28, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Alice by Heart,” March 4-14, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Shatoby: Tributes to Shania Twain and Toby Keith; Tuesday, March 9, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Paddy O’Furniture, Tuesday, March 16, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, April 8-18, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Guys and Dolls,” April 22-May 2, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Liverpool Live: A Tribute to the Beatles; Tuesday, April 27, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Myakka City

• Sarasota Medieval Fair, Saturdays and Sunday, through Dec. 6, at Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL 70 E., Myakka City. Visit www.sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Parrish

• Donny Brewer, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Carrie Welling, Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Mick Fury, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Brent Burns, Sunday, May 16, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

SARASOTA

Longboat Key

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Sarasota

• “Sailing,” through Feb. 7, in Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• “Hansel and Gretel,” through Nov. 14, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

• “American Rebels,” through March 21, in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• Daniela Soledad & Nate Najar, Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Neil Berg’s The ’70s: Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll; Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Zachary Bartholomew Trio, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute; Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• The Wandering Hours and Morgan Brake, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• St. Armands Circle Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Tale of Two, Sunday, Nov 15, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

• GA 20, Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $49. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Floyd Nation, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $43. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “Kimberly Akimbo,” Nov. 18-Jan. 3, in Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• North State Grass, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Ron Feingold, Nov. 19-22, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $26. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Rocky in Concert, Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• The Johnnie Barker Project, Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical,” Monday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $41. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• “The Bodyguard,” Nov. 30-2, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Mama’s Broke, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.