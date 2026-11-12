Mahaffey to present ‘Magical Cirque Christmas’

ST. PETERSBURG — Icon Live will present “A Magical Cirque Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $37.65. Visit themahaffey.com.

In “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.

The acts returning for the 2026 tour include audience favorites Mark Clearview, emcee and magician; Jonathan Rinny, rolla bolla and unicycle performer; hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone; and juggler Christopher Stoinev. New additions to the cast include aerialist Melissa James, hand-to-hand acrobatic specialists Jack and Anna, and Iris Ileven who specializes in hand balance and contortion.