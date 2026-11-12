Ruth Eckerd Hall to present ‘Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays’

CLEARWATER — Four-time Emmy winner Derek Hough will bring his “Dance for the Holidays” show to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Sunday, Nov. 22, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $68.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

“Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays” is a joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year. With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect.

Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 11. He is a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee. Hough is the current host of the long-running television program Extra. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film “Make Your Move” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Nashville.” His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti; and the critically acclaimed production of “Footloose” in which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”

In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency “Derek Hough: No Limit” in Las Vegas, Nevada.