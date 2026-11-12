Suncoast Jazz Festival returns for 36th year

CLEARWATER — For the 36th annual Suncoast Jazz Festival, it’s all about the numbers: The weekend will feature more than 75 live performances, spread out across three unique stages, which offers attendees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to a variety of jazz genres.

The Suncoast Jazz Festival runs Nov. 20-22, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Many ticket options are available. A three-day pass costs $316.05. Single-day tickets vary by day. For information and tickets, visit suncoastjazzfestival.com.

Music fans can spend the day or check in for the entire weekend to enjoy live performances, a gala dinner and dancing, parasol parade and a swing dance party. Event organizers have scheduled more than 75 musicians who will be performing across three stages, day and night, inside the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, which sits directly on the Gulf of Mexico. The festival offers jazz for all ages, from headliners and national acts to the best talent around the state including local youth jazz bands. Artists will be performing modern jazz, swing, trad jazz, bossa nova, New Orleans jazz, and more.

Suncoast Classic Jazz Inc., the organization behind this one-of-a-kind annual celebration, is dedicated to preserving and promoting jazz. Boasting an indoor, intimate setting and a friendly and inviting atmosphere, the festival is celebrating its 36th year with a dynamic lineup of world-class artists. That lineup will include acclaimed jazz singer/guitarist John Pizzarelli, clarinet master Anat Cohen and pianist/singer Champian Fulton — each of whom will make their Suncoast debut.

“As you will see, our fantastic lineup of talent has some performances that will only be seen on our stages,” said Joan Dragon, festival co-director, in an email promoting the event. “There are some combinations of musicians that will be truly once-in-a-lifetime performances. Also, there will be themed performances like the John Pizzarelli Trio performing “Dear Mr. Bennett” and Professor Cunningham and His Old School performing “A Celebration of Spy Themes and Film Noir Music.” And keeping with tradition, Dave Bennet Rocks is back this year. It’s all so fantastic.”

Headliners & more

John Pizzarelli is an American jazz guitarist and vocalist. He has recorded more than 20 solo albums and has appeared on more than 40 albums by other recording artists, including Paul McCartney, James Taylor, and Rosemary Clooney; his father, jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli; and his wife, singer Jessica Molaskey. Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles.

Earlier this year, Pizzarelli released “Dear Mr. Bennett” via Green Hill Music. The album is a loving farewell to Tony Bennett, a profoundly influential musician who meant so much to so many. At the same time, it’s a spirited celebration, arriving just in time for Bennett’s landmark centennial.

Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds around the globe with her expressive virtuosity and magnetic stage presence, earning esteem both as a musician’s musician and as a performer who charms new recruits to the jazz art like few others. With her acclaimed albums, sold-out world tours and Grammy Award nominations adding up over the past two and a half decades, it has become apparent that the Brooklyn-based Cohen has evolved into one of the music’s great border-bounding leaders, as not only an artist but as an educator, an ambassador.

“Bloom,” Cohen’s 21st album as a leader or co-leader and the second with her small group Quartetinho, was issued to rave reviews and a hit trans-Atlantic tour in 2024.

Pianist/singer Champian Fulton has released 21 albums as a leader and has performed in more than 25 countries, both in concert and on TV. A jazz pianist and vocalist for more than 20 years, she has been recognized with numerous awards, including Album of the Year in the NYC Jazz Record (2018, 2020, 2023) and Pianist and Vocalist of the Year (2019) by Hot House Magazine. She regularly appears in both the Jazz Journalist Awards and Downbeats Rising Star Critics Poll.

Diego Figueiredo is considered one of the most talented guitar players in the world today. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Competition and the VISA Prize, Figueiredo has released over 20 albums to date, three DVDs, and several instructional books. His music is a fusion between jazz, bossa nova and classical.

Figueiredo’s unique interpretations, along with his phenomenal technique and emotion, has created an explosion of adoring fans and concertgoers. To date, Figueiredo has performed in more than 40 countries around the world.

Returning to the festival this year is the Tampa Bay area’s own Nate Najar.

Najar is an American guitarist, music producer and composer who plays mostly as a fingerstyle guitarist playing the classical guitar. He recently released a follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album “This Is Nate Najar.” On “Under Paris Skies,” his new album, Najar explores his passion for French jazz and pop with deeper commitment and purpose than ever before. The 11-track collection extends Najar’s creative relationship with Woodward Avenue Records, which released his “Christmas in December” in 2017. Najar’s affiliation with the popular jazz label dates back to “Groove Me,” his 2010 collaboration with Melba Moore that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Jazz chart.

His artistry evokes a modern and progressive attitude that perpetuates the legacy of the great Charlie Byrd. Visit www.natenajar.com.

Najar will perform several times throughout the three-day festival on various stages with other visiting musicians. Among those sharing the stage with him is Daniela Soledade.

Soledade may initially seem like a fresh name in Brazilian music, but the vocalist’s impact immediately strikes a chord as encountered on her bold and subtle 2019 debut album, “A Moment of You.” Released by Blue Line Music Records, this carefully curated set of bossa nova gems manages to dodge the most obvious choices and adds Brazilian-ized standards and original songs. The album was created in partnership with Najar serving as producer/guitarist. The collaboration frames the luminous tone and mature interpretive powers of this talented vocalist, singing in both English and Portuguese.

Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the magic of “Love & Bossa Nova” with Soledade and Najar. The “Love & Bossa Nova” show has been selling out houses in jazz-loving capitals such as Paris and London, in clubs and concerts in North America, and homecoming dates across their native Brazil. The songs, sung in English and Portuguese, sway and swing and gently build into the upbeat with syncopated beats over a samba rhythm.

Among the other musical artists scheduled to perform at the 36th annual Suncoast Jazz Festival are the Dave Bennett Quartet, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Jonathan Russell, Chuck Redd, Dan Levinson’s Palomar Jazz Band with Molly Ryan, Jen Hodge, Cláudio Infante, Eddie Metz, Bryan J Hughes and The Crew, Theo Valentin, James Suggs, Hot Tonic, Bakey & Betty, James Wall, Heather Thorn, La Lucha, Simon Lasky, Allison Nash, Mark Moultrup, Steve Boisen, the Al Downing Trio, Naples Jazz Society Jazz Band, Paul Wilborn & Eugenie Bondurant, and many more.