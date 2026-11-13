Around town: Largo news briefs

Largo allows sip-and-stroll downtown

LARGO — People 21 and older can now carry drinks bought at participating businesses within the Downtown Largo District during permitted hours. The same goes for select events at Horizon West Bay, starting with the Largo Live series.

The change took effect Oct. 30. It lets visitors walk with a drink while taking in live entertainment, local vendors and evening markets. Wepaa Puerto Rican Bar & Restaurant, 118 West Bay Drive, is among the participating businesses.

City officials ask people to drink responsibly, use only approved containers and recycle or throw away their cups. Anyone who plans to drink should line up a designated driver or a ride-hailing service ahead of time, officials said.

Free parking is available in the Horizon West Bay garage, with the entrance on First Avenue Northwest.

Upcoming events: • Friday, Nov. 13: The StraightUp Blues Band. • Saturday, Nov. 14: Sip, Shop & Stroll Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. • Friday, Nov. 20: Clearwater Jazz Holiday Young Lions Jazz Jam with the Alex Mikovich Trio.

Downtown businesses interested in taking part can learn how to apply at DowntownLargo.com or email ecodev@largo.com. The website also lists district boundaries, permitted hours and participating businesses. More city events are listed at LargoEvents.com.

Residents can meet Largo’s next police chief at National Night Out

LARGO — Residents can say goodbye to retiring Police Chief Mike Loux and meet his successor, Nicholas Snyder, during National Night Out on Thursday, Nov. 12, when officers will visit four Largo neighborhoods.

Snyder comes to Largo from Lancaster, Ohio.

“This year is especially meaningful,” Mayor Woody Brown said. “Chief Loux has given more than three decades to Largo, and the trust between our residents and our officers is part of his legacy. I hope everyone will come out to thank him for his service and give Chief Snyder a warm Largo welcome.”

Officers will visit these neighborhoods: • 3:10 to 3:45 p.m.: Imperial Palms, 3600 Imperial Palm Drive. • 4 to 4:45 p.m.: Ranch Mobile Home Park, 6800 150th Ave. • 5 to 5:45 p.m.: Villas de Golf, 12300 Vonn Road. • 6 to 6:45 p.m.: Imperial Groves, Imperial Groves Drive.