Around town: North Pinellas news briefs

Student achievements

• Two north Pinellas County students were among about 2,240 undergraduate and graduate students who graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of summer semester.The graduates are Kevin Buck of Safety Harbor and Mariel Garcia of Oldsmar.

• Collin Michael Simmons of Palm Harbor earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus in summer 2026.

Cueni Brewing marks 10th anniversary with 10 beer releases

DUNEDIN — Cueni Brewing Co. will celebrate its 10th anniversary Nov. 13-15 with 10 beer releases over three days. The lineup includes barrel-aged favorites, brewery collaborations and some unusual flavors, ranging from tropical rum and espresso to pickles and chicken and waffles.

The weekend opens Friday with three releases. Saturday brings a National Pickle Day celebration and a bourbon barrel-aged collaboration, and Sunday closes things out with Brunch with CBC.

Friday, Nov. 13

• Pirate Monk’e: Drunken Monk’e, the brewery’s Belgian quad, aged in a Palmer’s Tropical Rum barrel.

• Espresso My Gourd: Curious Gourd pumpkin ale brewed with Whirling Dervish Dancing Goats coffee beans.

• Due Amici: An Italian pilsner brewed in collaboration with Street Art Brewing.

Saturday, Nov. 14 (National Pickle Day)

• Picka-Packo-Pickles: Gose My Way infused with Tony Packo’s pickles.

• Atomic Pickle: There Gose My Pickle with Carolina Reaper and jalapeno peppers.

• Picnic Pickles: Gose My Way infused with sweet butter pickles.

• Links Rood Return: The Bourbon Encore: A bourbon barrel-aged version of Links Rood Return, the imperial Belgian amber Cueni brewed with Marker 48 Brewing in 2025.

Sunday, Nov. 15 (Brunch with CBC)

• Cluck & Crown: Golden Slumber, the brewery’s English golden ale, with chicken and waffles.

• Peanut Butter Honey Time: Golden Slumber infused with peanut butter and honey.

• Neapolitan Brunch Club: Moove Over, I’m Milk Stout with cocoa nibs, strawberry puree and vanilla.

The brewery is at 945 Huntley Ave. It will be open noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The Feasts of Nutley food truck will be on site from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and Loaded Dogs will serve brunch from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Palm Harbor author publishes memoir ‘Love Torn Apart’

Chad Thomas has self-published a memoir, “Love Torn Apart,” as an e-book.

Thomas, who was raised by his aunt and uncle from age 3, writes about falling in love, the relationships that shaped him, the hardships that followed and the hope that kept him going.

“I wrote this book because I want it to help anyone who is hurting,” Thomas said. “If my story can help even one person walk with their head held high, then it was worth writing.”

Thomas is a former Uber driver in the Clearwater and St. Pete Beach area. The book also describes a ride that turned into a confrontation, which led to his arrest on charges of using his car as a weapon and five days in jail before his aunt helped secure his release. Thomas said he was falsely accused and that the charges were later dropped. He said his first priority after his release was getting his dog back.

The e-book is available for $2.99 through Kobo Writing Life.