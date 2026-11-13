Around town: Pinellas County news briefs

Animal Services extends foster program

Pinellas County has extended its foster program to give dogs and cats a break from shelter life.

Through the PCAS “Home for the Holidays” program, which runs through Dec. 30, the public can foster a shelter dog or cat for up to 30 days, giving the creatures a welcome break from shelter life and a chance to enjoy the comforts of a home.

Time away from the shelter can be invaluable for an animal waiting to be adopted. It gives them a chance to relax and show more of their personality. Foster families also help Animal Services learn about each animal’s behavior and needs, providing valuable information to help match them with a forever home.

“Not everyone can adopt, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference in an animal’s life,” said Jennifer Renner, director of Animal Services. “Giving a shelter pet a place to feel safe and cared for, even for a few weeks, is a wonderful way to give back this holiday season that can feel deeply rewarding.”

Animal Services provides everything participants need during the foster period. Those who discover they’ve found the right companion can begin the adoption process at any point during their foster stay.

To learn more about Home for the Holidays and how to become a foster, visit Pinellas.gov/holiday-home or contact Pinellas County Animal Services at 727-582-2600, option 8.