Around town: Seminole news briefs

Junior Woman’s Club seeks food donations

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club is seeking donations for the 28th annual “Share Our Spirit” food drive. Each year, the SJWC works with guidance counselors at local Seminole Elementary schools to determine which families in the community require assistance providing meals for their children during the Christmas break. Many students receive regular meals through school programs but go hungry over school break.

Help make a difference in these children’s lives over Christmas break by donating non-perishable food items including canned chicken, tuna, salmon, cereal, breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, fruit cups, boxed macaroni and cheese, applesauce, and similar products.

SJWC “Share Our Spirit” donation boxes can be found at local businesses throughout Seminole, such as Seminole Recreation Center, Salon 131, Lake Seminole Square, and Oakhurst Learning Center. Collection will take place from November 1st through December 12th.

Monetary and gift cards donations for perishable items are also welcome. To arrange for donation pickup, contact GFWCSeminole@gmail.com, visit https://www.facebook.com/seminolejuniorwomansclub, or call 727-687-3077

Seminole museum sets off-site program

SEMINOLE — David Anderson, owner and operator of Discover Florida Tours, will present the “Sacred Lands Preservation and Education” program at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 18 off-site program of the Seminole Historical Museum.

Gates at Sacred Lands, located in St. Petersburg’s Jungle Prada area at 1700 Park St. No #4348, will be open at 6 p.m. that day for guests to walk about in the Indigenous Peoples’ Garden.

The museum is located in Seminole City Park at 7464 Ridge Road. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information check museum website at seminolehistoricalsociety.org.

Library to hold annual Holiday Sale

SEMINOLE — The Friends of the Seminole Library will conduct their annual Holiday Sale, held in program rooms A, B and C at the Seminole Community Library on Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 15. from noon-4 p.m.

The sale includes holiday items, gifts, jewelry, puzzles, art, household items, DVDs and CDs of holiday classics for all ages.

This is the Friends biggest annual fundraiser of the year, which helps the library maintain its various programs.