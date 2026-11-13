Around town: South Pinellas news briefs

Voters pass stormwater, wastewater and potable water improvements bond

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg voters have approved the Stormwater, Wastewater and Potable Water Improvements general obligation bond, authorizing the city to borrow up to $600 million and accelerate improvements to strengthen stormwater, wastewater and potable water systems. The Nov. 3 bond referendum passed with 74% support, 74,234 votes to 26,126, according to unofficial Pinellas County election results.

“Reliable, resilient infrastructure is the foundation of our city and its neighborhoods and I want to thank the voters for choosing to invest in our stormwater, wastewater, and potable water systems,” said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. “These are the systems residents depend on every day, and they often go unseen until something changes. With this funding now approved by the voters, we remain committed to continuing to implement the St. Pete Agile Resilience (SPAR) framework and strengthening our city infrastructure.”

The city’s stormwater, wastewater, and potable water systems are aging and require continued investment. Increasing rainfall intensity, tidal conditions, and groundwater impacts place additional strain on infrastructure systems. The bond will fund accelerated improvements across stormwater drainage and flood reduction, wastewater collection and treatment, and the treatment and delivery of potable water. Currently, these projects are funded through utility rate funding.

Housing Authority hosts regional meeting on risk management, housing operation

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority hosted a Florida Regional Collaborative on Oct. 27, bringing together housing authority professionals from across the region to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and discuss risk management and operational challenges facing Florida housing organizations.

The event was sponsored by HAI Group, and spearheaded by Elizabeth Owens, director of Risk Control and Consulting at HAI Group.

Held at the SPHA Central Office, the collaborative featured educational presentations and interactive discussions designed to help housing professionals strengthen property security, improve operational practices, and explore strategies for managing risk.

Representatives from the Tampa Housing Authority, Clearwater Housing Authority, Pinellas County Housing Authority, and Sarasota Housing Authority joined SPHA for the session.

The session featured presentations from industry professionals covering several key areas of housing operations and risk management. Craig Gundry and Hector Rodriguez of Critical Intervention Services discussed Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) and strategies for enhancing site security. Lee Brown of HAI Group presented on hurricane preparedness and resilience, while Twyla Jones of HAI Group addressed fleet management.

Housing authority seeks memories about former Edward White Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is redeveloping the former Edward White Hospital building, soon to be known as The Edward White Campus, but it is searching for experiences in the facility’s past.

SPHA is inviting community members to share their memories and experiences at the former hospital. Former patients and hospital staff are encouraged to create short video messages reflecting on their positive experiences at the hospital. The submitted video clips will be compiled into a remembrance video to be featured during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Edward White Campus.

Video submissions can be emailed to Communications@StPeteHA.org or uploaded to https://tinyurl.com/edwhitehospital

Work is currently underway to renovate the six-story, 121,000-square-foot building. Once completed, the site will become a multi-story affordable housing complex featuring 71 apartments for households earning at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). SPHA will also relocate its administrative offices to the building, and Evara Health will establish a clinic at the site.

The renovation is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

SPC student experiment reaches space

An experiment developed by SPC students is now aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking a milestone for the college’s participation in the national Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). And as one mission unfolds 250 miles above Earth, another is giving students across Tampa Bay the chance to leave their own mark on space exploration.

The student-designed experiment and mission patches launched aboard SpaceX’s CRS-35 cargo mission on Oct. 13. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station shortly after 6:30 a.m. and docked with the ISS on Oct. 15.

The experiment will remain in orbit for approximately one month. Before it returns to Earth, an astronaut will conduct the experiment aboard the ISS while the SPC student team performs a matching experiment on the ground. After the space-based experiment returns, students will compare the results to see how microgravity may have affected their research.

SPC is already preparing for its next spaceflight opportunity.

Through the SSEP Mission 22 Mission Patch Art & Design Competition, SPC is inviting college students and Pinellas County K–12 students to design artwork that could travel to the International Space Station.

The competition features two divisions: one for SPC students and another for Pinellas County students in grades K–12. One winning design from each division will be flown aboard the ISS and returned to Earth with official flight certification.

To qualify, designs must measure exactly 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches and be created on a single sheet of standard paper using ink or digital media. Layered materials, cardstock, glue and tape are not permitted.

Entries must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 30, 2026. Students can submit their artwork online or deliver completed designs to Grace Moore, SPC Assistant Dean for Natural Sciences, at the Clearwater Campus, NM Building, Room 213.

A committee of students, faculty and staff will evaluate the artwork based on mission relevance, community representation and overall design. SPC plans to announce the winning designs during a campus celebration as part of Science Week, Feb. 22–26, 2027.

Students interested in entering the Mission 22 Patch Art & Design Competition can learn more and register at https://web.spcollege.edu/survey/40228.

Housing authority opens ‘Community Pride’ Art Contest

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is encouraging young residents to express their creativity and demonstrate community pride through its “Don’t Be a Litterbug” Art Contest. The contest invites SPHA community residents ages 6 to 16 to create original artwork promoting pride in their neighborhoods.

The first-place winner will receive a $100 prize!

As part of its broader Community Pride campaign, SPHA has also created a music video for residents featuring the original campaign song, “Don’t Be a Litterbug!”

Watch the Music Video: https://tinyurl.com/communitypridemusicvideo

“We want to encourage our young residents to have community pride,” said Michael Lundy, president and CEO of SPHA. “Through our art contest and our ‘Don’t Be a Litterbug!’ music video, we are using creativity and community engagement to inspire our youth to make a positive difference in the places they call home.”

Contest deadline is Friday, Dec. 4. The theme is “Don’t Be a Litterbug” and “Community Pride”

Artwork Size: Minimum of 8½ by 11 inches

Submission Location: Jordan Park Clubhouse Office, 1245 Jordan Park St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Winners will be selected based on how effectively their artwork incorporates the contest themes.

For complete contest details, visit: http://tinyurl.com/SPHAContest

For questions, please email: Communications@StPeteHA.org

SPHA seeks public help with youth basketball, cheerleading

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is inviting community members, businesses, organizations, and supporters to contribute to its Youth Basketball and Cheerleading Initiative, a program designed to empower young people through athletics, mentorship, teamwork, and personal development.

The fundraising link is www.gofundme.com/f/youth-basketball-and-cheerleading

The initiative aims to provide youth with opportunities to develop athletic skills while building the confidence, character, and leadership abilities needed to succeed both on and off the court. Through training, mentorship, and a commitment to excellence, SPHA seeks to help young athletes discover their potential and become strong, purpose-driven leaders.

SPHA is seeking donations to help support its young basketball players and cheerleaders as they learn, grow, and work toward a brighter future. Contributions will support the initiative’s mission of providing youth with opportunities for athletic development, mentorship, and leadership growth.

Donations are made through the RISE Development Corporation, the nonprofit arm of SPHA.