Around town: St. Petersburg news brief

Free tickets to Enchant offered to families

ST. PETERSBURG — Enchant St. Petersburg, is making 2,500 complimentary youth tickets available to families in the greater St. Petersburg area this season at Tropicana Field as part of its Kids Light Up The Night initiative. The program gives local families the chance to experience Enchant together, with free youth admission available with the purchase of an adult ticket on select nights.

For 2026, complimentary youth tickets are available on Nov. 20, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. Guests who purchase at least one adult ticket for an eligible night can add up to two free youth tickets to their order, while supplies last, at EnchantChristmas.com.

“Kids Light Up The Night has become a special part of the Enchant experience,” said Michelle Sanders, vice president of marketing for Social House Entertainment, producers of Enchant. “For the first time in St. Petersburg, we’re excited to make thousands of tickets available to local kids and give more families an opportunity to experience Enchant together. St. Petersburg has always embraced Enchant, and this is one of the ways we’re proud to give some of that holiday magic back.”

In addition to theme night mainstays including Paws ‘n Claws, Country Christmas, and Family Photo Night Out, Enchant St. Petersburg will present Night of Honor (December 10) presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, a festive evening dedicated to active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Enchant St. Petersburg will be performed Nov.20 through Dec. 27.

For all event and ticket information, visit EnchantChristmas.com