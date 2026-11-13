Happenings: A&E news and events

Early Bird Dinner Theatre stages ‘The Cottage’

CLEARWATER — “The Cottage,” by Sandy Rustin, recently opened at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.

The price for buffet and show is $60 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

The production is directed by Janice Creneti and Margee Sapowsky and features Sadra Bostick, Steven Fox, Daniel Harris, Travis Moore, Kayley Jewel and Alaina Rahaim. Michael Arnold is stage managing. Understudies include Rick Coates, Mark Kantzler, Sophie Kuether, Liv Mollica and Katherine Yacko.

“‘The Cottage’ is hilarious,” said Susan Linardos, producer. “It is a scandalous farce that Early Bird audiences will love. It is a fast-paced, over-the-top screwball comedy filled with secrets, slapstick, and unexpected twists set in 1923 England.”

Edmund Gwenn famously said, “Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” And no comedy is harder than a well done, fast-paced, British farce full of delightfully surprising characters. According to Linardos, that’s exactly what theatergoers can expect with this top-notch cast. This hilarious romp, full of unraveling secrets, explores love, marriage and who really wears the pants in the family.

Lineup set for Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival

DUNEDIN — The Friends of the Island Parks will host the annual Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.

The festival will present six hours of continuous toe-tapping music set against the breathtaking backdrop of Honeymoon Island’s natural beauty. Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the gate. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.friendsoftheislandparks.org.

The music lineup will feature performances by Red Camel Collective, The Bay Mountain Cut-Ups, and Ian Lane and Southern Flavor.

In addition to a full day of music, the festival will offer a children’s play area, a variety of food trucks, and a silent auction. Attendees can enjoy the festival hassle-free with free trolley rides to and from the parking area. Guests are encouraged to bring their beach chairs or blankets for a day of entertainment in this beautiful outdoor setting.

The Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival attracts dedicated bluegrass fans and music lovers of all genres. Presented by the Friends of the Island Parks, a North Pinellas-based volunteer organization, this 501(c)(3) non-profit group has supported Honeymoon and Caladesi Island State Parks for over 20 years.

Enchant Christmas announces Kids Light Up the Night initiative

ST. PETERSBURG — Enchant St. Petersburg, the award-winning immersive holiday experience, recently announced Kids Light Up The Night, its annual community initiative making 2,500 complimentary youth tickets available to families in the greater St. Petersburg area during the 2026 season. Enchant St. Petersburg will run Nov. 20 through Dec. 27 at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.

Kids Light Up The Night gives local families an opportunity to experience Enchant together, with free youth admission available with the purchase of an adult ticket on select nights.

For 2026, complimentary youth tickets are available on Nov. 20, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. Guests who purchase at least one adult ticket for an eligible night can add up to two free youth tickets to their order while supplies last at EnchantChristmas.com.

“Kids Light Up The Night has become a special part of the Enchant experience,” said Michelle Sanders, vice president of marketing for Social House Entertainment, producers of Enchant. “For the first time in St. Petersburg, we’re excited to make thousands of tickets available to local kids and give more families an opportunity to experience Enchant together. St. Petersburg has always embraced Enchant, and this is one of the ways we’re proud to give some of that holiday magic back.”

Tropicana Field transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with the return of Enchant St. Petersburg, home of the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze. Guests can expect breathtaking larger-than-life light sculptures, millions of twinkling lights, festive experiences around every corner, and an all-new holiday light maze adventure: Night of the Nutcrackers. Tickets on sale now at EnchantChristmas.com.

Studio 1212 to open new show

DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Elements of Art: Texture” will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St. in downtown Dunedin.

The reception will feature a lite finger food buffet, wine and other beverages. Now in its 55th year, Studio 1212 is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also offers smaller fine art originals and prints, handmade items such as jewelry, unique note cards, journal notebooks, and other gift items. View additional art and other gallery events at studio1212.org.

Garrison Keillor show rescheduled

CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present “An Evening with Garrison Keillor with special guest Richard Dworsky” on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m.

Tickets purchased for “Garrison Keillor And Erica Rhodes: The Crazy Uncle And His Sensible Niece” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, will be honored on this new date. Erica Rhodes will not be performing on the newly rescheduled Feb. 12 date. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Celebrity Housewives show postponed

TAMPA — An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, has been postponed. The show will now be presented on Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $59. Visit strazcenter.org.

Fans of reality television, particularly the series involving housewives, won’t want to miss An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives. This live event features a pair of reality series veterans dishing on their time in the television spotlight as well as their lives and loves, friends, relationships, business ventures, charitable efforts, fame and all the rest. The Straz date will feature fan favorites Sonja Morgan and Dolores Catania.

Creative Pinellas launches Creative Wellbeing

During the pandemic, Margaret Murray witnessed firsthand how the arts and wellbeing go hand in hand.

She developed a program called Picture of Health at a local art museum that offered programs to help people pause, reconnect and find mental relief. For Murray, the experience left a lasting impression. She wanted to see this idea of art playing a more intentional and essential role in the health and wellbeing of a community evolve in scope and expand countywide.

Now, as CEO of Creative Pinellas, that vision is now a reality with the launch of Creative Wellbeing, an innovative initiative connecting artists, healthcare providers, and cultural organizations to expand access to arts-based wellbeing experiences across Pinellas County.

“Looking at the headwinds for arts funding in Pinellas County, we knew we needed to find another way to support our community and show that artists can be a vital part of life here,” Murray said. “We saw an opportunity to use the arts to support community wellbeing while creating meaningful ways for hospitals and healthcare institutions to bring these experiences to their patients.”

At the heart of Creative Wellbeing is the Creative Wellbeing Artist Program, which will select an inaugural cohort of 25 Pinellas County artists for a 10-week professional development program, running Jan. 5 through March 9. The application period is Nov. 1-30. The program is free for selected artists, who will also receive a $100 stipend. Applicants must be Pinellas County residents and age 18 or older. The program consists of the National Organization of Arts in Health’s Core Curriculum for Arts in Health Professionals and includes approximately 30 to 35 learning hours in:

• Mental health first aid

• Clinical safety protocols

• Codes of ethics

• HIPAA and patient privacy

Artists will also learn how to use Creative Wellbeing’s Impact Labs, which provide equipment and resources for creative engagements in healthcare settings in the areas of music, storytelling, movement, dance, meditation, and visual arts. Graduates may facilitate community art-making, lead arts-based wellbeing programs, perform or create art to bring comfort to individuals and communities, and foster connection through creative experiences. The program does not qualify participants to diagnose or treat mental or physical health conditions or practice as therapists.

To apply for the Creative Wellbeing Artist Program, and sign up for upcoming virtual meetings to ask questions and learn more about the program, visit creativepinellas.org.

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