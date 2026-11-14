CAIR temporarily ceases operations in Florida after court ruling

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, suspended its Florida operations Thursday after a federal judge denied its request to reverse Florida’s designation of the group as a “terrorist” organization.

The group announced it would appeal Wednesday night’s ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor of the Northern District of Florida.

Hiba Rahim, executive director of CAIR-Florida, said Gov. DeSantis and other officials have “unilaterally” branded Muslim nonprofits as “terrorist” with devastating consequences. The group said the closure would affect its free legal services, programs and support for the community.

“CAIR-Florida categorically rejects Florida officials’ baseless designation of us,” said Rahim in a statement. “Nevertheless, we are heartbroken that we have no choice but to close our doors to protect our staff and people of all faiths who support our work.”

Winsor ruled that the plaintiffs were unlikely to prove the designation violates their due process and First Amendment rights. The court also granted limited preliminary relief, prohibiting Florida from enforcing the law’s penalties against the plaintiffs, their employees or third parties for providing legal services to the group.

The legal battle between the state and CAIR began almost a year ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the Muslim civil rights group “a terrorist organization,” something the group vehemently denied. DeSantis also gave the same label to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic movement whose Lebanese, Jordanian and Egyptian branches were separately designated as terrorist groups earlier this year by the Trump administration.

The directive came in an executive order DeSantis that a federal judge later blocked. However, the Legislature passed HB 1471, a state law DeSantis signed in April that took effect July 1.

The law imposes penalties, sanctions and prohibitions aimed at cutting off assistance and support for designated groups. Under the law, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s chief of domestic security can designate organizations as terrorist groups. The designations are subject to approval by the governor and his Cabinet, which includes Attorney General James Uthmeier, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

CAIR and its Florida chapter were designated in late September, and the decision took effect Thursday.

CAIR posted a notice on its website asking Florida residents not to donate to or engage with the organization because of potential legal consequences.

“As a precaution and to protect our supporters in Florida, CAIR is not accepting donations from, or providing support to, anyone who lives in or is located in Florida, or any business, foundation or other organization based in Florida,” the notice said. “If you are in Florida, please do not make a donation to CAIR at this time by any method. Florida residents should also not sign up for our mailing lists or otherwise engage with CAIR or CAIR-Florida at this time.”

Attorney General James Uthmeier celebrated the decision on X, calling it a “win” for Florida and its people.

“This morning, a federal court upheld Florida’s Domestic Terrorist Organization law and rejected CAIR’s attempt to stop the designations,” Uthmeier wrote Thursday. “Great win by our Solicitor General’s office and for the people of Florida!”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also praised the ruling on X. The state agency described the court’s decision as “the right call,” although the judge did not decide whether CAIR was a terrorist organization.

“A federal court has affirmed Florida’s designation of CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Antifa as domestic terrorist organizations,” the state agency posted. “This is the right call for the safety of Floridians. FDLE remains vigilant against threats and committed to keeping Floridians safe.”

Daniel Tilley, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which represents CAIR and its Florida chapter, said in a statement that the court’s decision “at least” recognizes that an organization cannot be prosecuted for participating in its own legal defense.

“Our commitment to challenging this dangerous and arbitrary designation has not wavered,” said Tilley.