Defense leads Gaither to narrow playoff win over Lake Gibson

NORTHDALE — Gaither quarterback Daniel Terry will definitely be covering his teammates’ postgame dinners.

Typically, it would be the offensive line, but this time he’ll also pick up the tab for the defense. It’s that unit that shut down No. 5 Lake Gibson, keeping its high-powered trip-set offense at bay and allowing the No. 4 Cowboys to eke out a 16-9 win in the first round of the FHSAA Class 6A regional tournament at Death Valley Stadium on Friday night.

“Oh, they’re all going to dinner with me,” said the junior quarterback, who transferred from Wiregrass Ranch prior to the season. “We got a little unlucky in that we had a Week 10 bye, so we were going to be off 18 days, but we came together. We know we had to come up together as a team, work hard — and yeah, we made some mistakes, but the defense stepped up, and eventually the offense stepped up, too, but we got it done as a team.”

The Cowboys (8-3) were in cruise control in the first half, dominating the game clock with a steady diet of handoffs to freshman running back Blaze Ingram and sophomore Zyren Scott. With 4:23 left in the first quarter, Terry would run in a 1-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead following an extra point from standout kicker Ramsi Thalji.

The Braves (6-5) answered with a short field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the first to cut the lead to 7-3.

In the second, Thalji hit a 19-yard field goal with 6:26 remaining in the half after Gaither worked the clock even more as the defense stepped up to shut down Lake Gibson, including a big sack from sophomore defensive end Nolan Ellis.

Overall, the defense came up big, chasing Braves scrambling quarterback Caleb McFarlane all over the field. The Cowboys finished with 52 total tackles, including 11 solo from senior linebacker Brad Cobb, while sophomore Kaivon Williams would grab an interception in the end zone on a deep pass in the fourth quarter.

But it was in the second half that Gaither’s offense started to sputter.

“We just have to limit the mistakes, clean everything up and step up,” Terry said. “We’re good, we just have to be better like we know we can be.”

The Braves would cut the lead to 10-9 on a touchdown pass, but the Cowboys would block the extra point.

Mistakes plagued Gaither and kept the game tight.

On back-to-back drives, Elija Evans and Ingram would each fumble the ball away.

Despite limited success, Terry and coach Kirk Karsen were determined to keep it in the air. With 3:29 left in the third, Terry, who finished 9-for-23 passing for 165 yards, delivered a 30-yard pass to Williams, who reeled in an outstanding catch to push the lead to 16-9.

“That was some catch,” Karsen said.

In the fourth, the Braves had their chances to tie the game, but it was once again the Cowboys’ defense that stood tall, even as it let McFarlane convert a few third-and-long plays late in the game.

However, on Lake Gibson’s final play of the game with less than a minute remaining and facing fourth and long, the Cowboys swarmed McFarlane, who was scrambling to find an open receiver.

Defensive lineman William Wade and Cobb would bring him down and celebrate.

“This week during practice,” Karsen said, “I stayed away from the defense and just let them cook and it paid off. We knew it was going to be a tough game because when you get a team out of Lakeland, you know they’re going to be good.”

Karsen, in his 10th season as head coach, acknowledged some mistakes are going to happen. But it’s the mental mistakes and lapses that he can’t stand.

“Physical mistakes are going to happen. You’re gonna drop balls. You can miss tackles. That’s gonna happen, but the mental mistakes are what is going to kill us and those are the ones that can’t happen, especially now in the postseason.”

The Cowboys now face Class 6A-Region 2’s top seed, Sebring (7-4) on Nov. 20 in the semifinals. The Blue Streaks defeated No. 8 Wiregrass Ranch on Friday night 28-8.