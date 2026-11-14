Haggans’ six TDs lift Alonso past Newsome for playoff victory

TAMPA — The rematch was different.

Newsome lost to Alonso by 35 points in early October. In the Nov. 13 Class 6A, Region 3 quarterfinal, the Wolves were within six points late in the third quarter behind the arm of junior quarterback Lukas Guenther.

But second-seeded Alonso had two weapons Newsome couldn’t overcome — a defense that came up with timely stops and senior running back Jaikim Haggans, who ran for 296 yards and six touchdowns — and the Ravens pulled away for a 47-28 victory.

Alonso (10-1) will host No. 3 Lennard, a 53-25 winner over No. 6 Sarasota, in a regional semifinal Friday. Newsome finished 7-4.

“I knew that anything we were able to get (the Wolves) on the last time we played them, they would have an answer for,” Alonso coach Hayden Cantrell said. “This was a fantastic battle.”

With the teams combining for 901 yards of offense, defensive stops proved decisive, starting with the game’s first possession.

Newsome took the opening kickoff and converted on third down and a short fourth down to reach midfield. Facing another third down, Guenther dropped back to pass, but senior linebacker Hank Adams leapt at the line of scrimmage and picked off the throw. Three plays later, Alonso had the lead, and the Wolves spent the rest of the night playing catch-up.

Alonso led 28-21 at halftime, and Haggans delivered what he considered his biggest touchdown on the Ravens’ first possession of the second half. Starting at his own 20 after a touchback, he took a handoff from junior quarterback Michael Pyne up the middle, shook off a hit at the line of scrimmage and covered 80 yards in about 11 seconds to push the lead to 13.

“There was somebody behind me trying to catch me, and I had to keep going as fast as I could to get into the end zone,” Haggans said. “I felt that (TD) gave us a lot of momentum to keep going.”

Newsome kept coming. Holding a big edge in field position for much of the second half, the Wolves cut the deficit to six when Guenther, who finished with 277 passing yards, found junior Trey Gaffney for his fourth touchdown pass.

Newsome’s defense, which forced Alonso’s only two punts of the night, then stuffed the Ravens on downs near midfield. Looking to catch Alonso off guard, the Wolves called an option pass, but junior A.J. Drake wasn’t fooled, leaping to intercept it in the Ravens’ red zone.

That was Newsome’s last real threat. Alonso scored on its final two possessions, making the final margin look more lopsided than the game was.

“I think (Newsome’s passing game) was able to gash us a little bit, but when we needed to, we stepped up and made the big play,” Cantrell said.

Newsome, meanwhile, had no answer for Haggans, a former Newsome athlete.

Running behind his offensive line, Haggans carried 21 times. Nine of his runs, including five of his touchdowns, went for 10 or more yards, and two of his scores came after turnovers. His six touchdowns are believed to be a school playoff record.

“We’re just doing what we’ve got to do to win,” Haggans said. “Whatever it takes: passing, running ... whatever we’ve got to do to win. I’m proud of myself and everything I’ve accomplished so far, and I’m just glad to keep going.”

Pyne was sharp as well, completing his first seven passes and finishing 15 of 23 for 186 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chance Robertson. He added 52 yards on seven carries.

“I’m a physical runner. I love it,” Pyne said. “Third-and-short, give me the ball and I’ll get the first down.”

“We’ve got to stick to who we are, stick to our culture and stick to what we do best,” he said. “Go out there and execute no matter who we go against.”

That approach will be tested against Lennard, a program Cantrell respects.

“K.B. does a fantastic job. K.B.’s won a lot of football games,” Cantrell said of Lennard coach K.B. Belton. “We’ll really have to sit down and dive into the film, game-plan what we think is going to be best to suit us.

“We’ve got some big goals this season, and we want to keep achieving them.”