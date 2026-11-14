Wiregrass Ranch starts strong, finishes meekly as Sebring rolls to a victory

WESLEY CHAPEL — Well, that sure got ugly.

After opening its playoff game Friday night against Sebring with a nice little touchdown pass over the middle, Wiregrass Ranch in the next two hours couldn’t run the ball, couldn’t finish a drive and committed enough turnovers and penalties to leave even its most loyal fans scratching their heads.

So, what happened?

The Blue Streaks happened.

Sebring, 7-4 and the region’s No. 1 seed, used a stifling, hard-hitting, run-stuffing, pass-swarming defense to set up an offense that had just enough big plays to win an ugly 28-8 game against the eighth-seeded Bulls and move on to the second round of the FHSAA state playoffs.

For Wiregrass Ranch, it was a painful ending to another season with a district title followed by playoff heartbreak. The Bulls (6-5) said goodbye to a group of seniors that has helped the program to its greatest run of success the past four seasons.

For coach Mark Kantor, it was especially bittersweet. With a minute remaining, he pulled his son Carson, a standout defensive tackle who had a sack and played hard to the end, from the game, walking onto the field to greet him in an emotional, tear-filled embrace.

The two weren’t the only emotional players as a series of cheap shots, taunting and trash talk by both teams combined with shoddy and inconsistent refereeing let the game get out of control and end on a sour note.

Both schools declined to let players shake hands afterwards.

It wasn’t the ending the Bulls were envisioning after taking an 8-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Browning to Kamoni Dotson, followed by a two-point conversion run by Browning, in the first quarter.

On the very next play, Sebring quarterback LAquest Brown fumbled the ball with Dwayne Williams Jr. recovering on the Blue Streaks’ 30-yard-line.

However, on the ensuing play, Browning was picked off in the end zone by Brown, who redeemed himself. Sebring never looked back.

It blocked a punt on the last play of the first quarter, and running back Jordan Olds scored on the next play.

It picked off Browning two plays later, and running back Olds scored on the next play.

And with just under four minutes left before halftime, Olds scored on a 52-yard run to make it 18-8. Sebring failed on all three of its two-point conversion attempts.

The Bulls threw another interception in the end zone right before the break and never came close to scoring again.

In the second half, it lost a fumble at the Sebring 29 on its first drive, and the Blue Streaks scored on its next two drives to send them into a second-round matchup against Gaither, a 16-9 winner over Lake Gibson.

Browning was hounded all night by the Sebring defense. When he had time to throw, no one appeared to be open. And when he didn’t have time to pass, he was forced to scramble and throw on the run.

He was sacked six times, finishing 11 of 31 passing for 180 yards.

The Wiregrass Ranch rushing attack produced only 19 yards on 15 carries.